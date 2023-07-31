How to watch Mystics vs. Sparks

The Mystics will look to end their current three-game losing streak. Injuries have been the story of late as the Mystics have relied on Natasha Cloud, Brittney Sykes and Tianna Hawkins to lead the way. Washington saw a good opportunity to get back into the win column disappear Sunday when they lost a close contest against the Atlanta Dream, 80-73.

Washington will be presented with two opportunities this week against the Los Angeles Sparks, both taking place at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. The first meeting happens Friday night. The Mystics will need to get out to a fast start which has been a struggle for them as of late. The backcourt of Cloud and Sykes will be crucial in this mini-series before the Mystics hit the road once again. Sykes has been doing her part offensively, scoring at least 23+ points in three of her last five games.

Entering the month of August, the Mystics need to string together wins to bolster their playoff hopes. They have a great opportunity to get a win on their home court against a Sparks team that has only won two road games this season.

MYSTICS VS. SPARKS HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Friday, August 4, 2023, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Sparks will be broadcast on ION.

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Sparks on ION or with the WNBA League Pass.



MYSTICS VS. SPARKS TV SCHEDULE

7:00 PM: Mystics vs. Sparks (LIVE)

MYSTICS VS. SPARKS PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brittney Sykes, G, Mystics (14.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.5 apg): Not only is Sykes leading the way in scoring for the Mystics but she's also winning the opening tip-offs. Sykes has been doing her part in what's been a tough stretch for the Mystics with injuries piling up. She poured in 25 points and added a season-high in steals with six. Sykes is one of just three Mystics players to play in all 25 games so far this season. In much need of a win, the Mystics will lean on Sykes to put together another impressive performance on both ends of the ball against Los Angeles.

Nneka Ogwumike, F, Sparks (19.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.7 apg): In her twelfth season with Los Angeles, Ogwumike has been the Sparks' primary leader. She was held in check in her last game against the Liberty, but Ogwumike can easily pop off if the Mystics do not keep her in check. As long as Washington keeps the pressure on and forces the ball out of her hands they will have a great chance at defeating the Sparks.