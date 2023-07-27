How to watch Mystics vs. Wings

Despite the inconsistency and injuries for the Washington Mystics, they are still in solid position in the WNBA standings. Currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Mystics have a three-game lead ahead of the Chicago Sky. With still 17 games left in the regular season a lot can change.

Coming off a nail-biting 97-92 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday, the Mystics proved they can score with 60 points in the first half. Despite their high scoring, Washington turned the ball over 14 times and just couldn't keep the Lynx off the free-throw line. Washington tallied just four points off free throws compared to Minnesota's 19 points.

Due to injuries and inconsistencies in the lineup, the Mystics have struggled to string together consecutive wins in about a month. With the calendar approaching August, now is the time for the Mystics to grind out a win against a physical Dallas Wings team. The season series is currently knotted at one game a piece, but Washington is going to need to play team ball if they wish to get back into the win column Friday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the contest

MYSTICS VS. WINGS HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings

Where: College Park Center, Arlington, TX

When: Friday, July 28, 2023, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Wings will be broadcast on ION.

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Wings on ION or with the WNBA League Pass.



MYSTICS VS. WINGS TV SCHEDULE

8:00 PM: Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx (LIVE)

MYSTICS VS. WINGS PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brittney Sykes, G, Mystics (14.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.6 apg): With injuries sidelining four of the Mytics' top players, Sykes has taken the reins of the team on both ends of the floor. Sykes' performance on Wednesday night against Minnesota demonstrated just that, as she went for 17 points, dished four assists and grabbed four steals. Sykes has been leading the way offensively, averaging 20.8 points through her last five games for the Mystics. She'll look to keep her hot streak going as her scoring will be crucial if the Mystics want to take the season series lead against Dallas.

Arike Ogunbowale, G, Wings (22.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.7 apg): Ogunbowale is Dallas' best scorer, no doubt about it. If she proved anything during her college days with Notre Dame, she knows how to hit the biggest shots in the biggest moments. The clutch shot maker has scored exactly 25 points in three straight games for Dallas. The Wings were riding high on a five-game win streak but saw it come to an end on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun. If the Mystics wish to prolong the Wings' losing streak they are going to have to find a way to contain Ogunbowale on the offensive side of the ball.