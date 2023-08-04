Tom Wilson thanks Caps fans after signing seven-year extension

Friday morning was just the start Capitals fans needed heading into the weekend, after hearing forward Tom Wilson would be staying in Washington after signing a seven-year contract.

Wilson has worn a Capitals uniform ever since he was drafted as a 19-year-old in 2012 and we know just how he feels about playing in Washington after locking down an additional seven years in D.C.

The love Wilson has for his teammates, Caps fans and the city is unmatched. He took to social media on Friday to show just how much appreciation he has for playing in Washington.

"You've made DC feel like home." pic.twitter.com/TeSFqv4aZr — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) August 4, 2023

“I just wanted to say thank you for all the support over the years,” Wilson said on social media. “You’ve made D.C. feel like home, and I can’t wait to get started this season.”

Wilson also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt thank you, as well as some of his favorite moments with the franchise over the past ten seasons - from being drafted to winning a Stanley Cup to signing a seven-year contract that will keep him in town into the next decade.

Wilson’s contract is slated to begin during the 2024-25 season and go through 2030-31. It’s time to get ready for another seven seasons of electrifying goals, ferocious hits and unforgettable moments out of the one known as Willy.