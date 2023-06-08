Wizards announce new leadership team, Will Dawkins named GM

A view of the Washington Wizards jersey logo during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Capital One Arena on February 14, 2022 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ahead of Thursday's introductory press conference, Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger has announced the Wizards' new executive leadership team.

The Wizards are pulling from a popular front office pipeline to fill their general manager position, as Will Dawkins is leaving his post as the Thunder's Vice President of Basketball Operations to join Michael Winger's new operation in D.C.

Dawkins, 37, is the fifth executive who worked under Thunder Executive VP and GM Sam Presti to be hired as GM by another team. That group includes Winger, who overlapped with Dawkins in Oklahoma City before becoming the GM of the Clippers.

"Over the course of my career, I've committed myself to doing everything I could, step-by-step, to help build a successful NBA organization, and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to now lead a proud franchise like the Washington Wizards," said Dawkins. "I want to thank Mr. Leonsis and Michael for the opportunity to be part of a group that shares the same core values for developing a team that I believe in, values that fans in an incredible basketball city like D.C. can rally behind."

Dawkins had been with the Thunder for 15 years, working his way up from front office intern to a high-ranking role under Presti. He has previously overseen their college and pro personnel scouting departments.

Dawkins played college basketball at Emerson College in Boston. He had worked in the Thunder front office ever since graduating.

Dawkins joins Winger, who was hired last month as the President of Monumental Basketball, and Travis Schlenk, who will serve as their Senior VP of Player Personnel. Additionally, the Wizards announced John Thompson III has been promoted to Senior VP of Monumental Basketball.

"We are very encouraged with the progress we've made in a short period of time in re-imagining our front office structure, putting together an experienced group of deep-thinking leaders who understand how to build a high-performing organization," said Winger. "Will, Travis and John all have radically different life and professional experiences, which will help us grow and change as we continue to add talent to our team."

Between the three new hires, the Wizards have brought in executives with recent history working for the Thunder, Clippers, Warriors and Hawks. Schlenk was previously the assistant GM in Golden State and then ran the front office in Atlanta.



"I've enjoyed doing business with Michael throughout our different stops in the NBA, and having the opportunity to now work alongside him and restore a winning environment with the Wizards is a special opportunity," said Schlenk. "We are all ready to collaborate on the best ways to begin and sustain and that process, and we're excited to have a great starting point ahead of us with the upcoming draft."

There may be more hires in the weeks and months ahead, but the Wizards now have the top executives for their revamped front office in place.