It takes years to determine who the best players in any given draft are. How would past drafts look if they were redrafted today? Let's look back at the 2005 NHL Draft and see which players turned out to be the best from the class.
30 photos
1/30
1. Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby, C Position: Center Original Pick: Same Where he was originally picked: Same Notes: Can't really argue with this one. Crosby has been elite since he took the ice in Pittsburgh.
2/30
2. Anaheim Ducks: Anze Kopitar, C Position: Center Original Pick: Bobby Ryan Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 11th overall Notes: Kopitar was a steal at No. 11 overall. He's been a bonafide superstar for the Kings with over 1,100 career points.
3/30
3. Carolina Hurricanes: Carey Price, G Position: Goaltender Original Pick: Jack Johnson Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 5th overall Notes: There are many who grew tired of hearing that Price was one of the best goalies of the 2010s but...he was one of the best goalies in the world in the 2010s despite being saddled with a mediocre team for a good chunk of the decade.
4/30
4. Minnesota Wild: Tuukka Rask, G Position: Goaltender Original Pick: Benoit Pouliot Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 21st overall Notes: Most teams shy away from taking a goalie high in the first round because they are hard to evaluate and project, but with the benefit of hindsight, few players in this draft are worth as much as a player like Rask. A winner of both the Vezina and Jennings trophies, Rask shined for Boston even as he played in Price's shadow.
5/30
5. Montreal Candiens: Kris Letang, D Position: Defense Original Pick: Carey Price Where he was originally picked: 3rd Round, 62nd overall Notes: Letang has been the most important player on the Penguins' blue line for almost the entirety of the Crosby era.
6/30
6. Columbus Blue Jackets: Jonathan Quick, G Position: Goaltender Original Pick: Gilbert Brule Where he was originally picked: 3rd Round, 72nd overall Notes: Quick may be a bit of an unorthodox goalie, but he has three Stanley Cup rings. In one of those Cup runs, Quick managed a .946 save percentage and 1.41 GAA in 20 games. That's insane.
7/30
7. Chicago Blackhawks: Ben Bishop, G Position: Goaltender Original Pick: Jack Skille Where he was originally picked: 3rd Round, 85th overall Notes: Bishop and Quick are just a notch below Rask and Price, but not by much. The interesting thing about Bishop and Quick is their careers have had opposite trajectories. While it took a while for Bishop to find his place in the NHL, he is now one of the top goalies in the league. Quick, on the other hand, was caught on quickly, but has really fallen off the past few years. This is another toss-up, but Bishop goes second because of Quick's playoff success.
8/30
8. San Jose Sharks: Paul Stastny, C Position: Forward Original Pick: Devin Setoguchi Where he was originally picked: 2nd Round, 44th overall Notes: Outside of the top two superstars, Stastny is the best forward in the class. He has 822 career points. Outside of Crosby and Kopitar, no one else drafted in 2005 even has 700.
9/30
9. Ottawa Senators: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, D Position: Defense Original Pick: Brian Lee Where he was originally picked: 2nd Round, 35th overall Notes: Vlasic is one of the best defensive defensemen in the league and you never hear about him because of two reasons. First, he's a defensive defenseman. Second, he spent a majority of his career playing with Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson.
10/30
10. Vancouver Canucks: T.J. Oshie, C Position: Center Original Pick: Luc Bourdon Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 24th overall Notes: Oshie has been a productive top-six player who makes his living fighting in the dirty areas. He's also a shootout specialist and locker room leader, all of which makes him worthy of a top-10 pick.
11/30
11. Los Angeles Kings: Keith Yandle, D Position: Defense Original Pick: Anze Kopitar Where he was originally picked: 4th Round, 105th overall Notes: Yandle has the second-longest iron man streak in league history (989 ). Not only did he not miss a game for over 13 years , he actually played in 84 games in 2014-15 after getting traded midseason. He's also a darn good defenseman who logs some tough minutes.
12/30
12. New York Rangers: Bobby Ryan, LW Position: Wing Original Pick: Marc Staal Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 2nd overall Notes: Ryan was a really good player with a really bad contract and that made people think he was worse than he was. Meanwhile, he churned out 261 goals and 569 points, both of which were good for fifth in the class when he played his final season in 2020-21.
13/30
13. Buffalo Sabres: James Neal, LW Position: Wing Original Pick: Marek Zagrapan Where he was originally picked: 2nd Round, 33rd overall Notes: When you're as good as Neal and you still cycle around from team to team (he's played for seven in his career), some may give you the side-eye. However, this guy has been successful just about everywhere he's gone while racking up 10 seasons with 20 goals or more (and another with 19).
14/30
14. Washington Capitals: Niklas Hjalmarsson, D Position: Defense Original Pick: Sasha Pokulok Where he was originally picked: 4th Round, 108th overall Notes: Duncan Keith wasn't the only defenseman in Chicago when the Blackhawks went on those Cup runs. Hjalmarsson had a big role in all three, especially in 2015 when he averaged 26:02 of ice time in the playoffs.
15/30
15. New York Islanders: Patric Hornqvist, RW Position: Wing Original Pick: Ryan O'Marra Where he was originally picked: 7th Round, 230th overall Notes: From Mr. Irrelevant to a top-15 pick? Hornqvist justifies the massive leap after making a career out of getting into the face of netminders and making their life difficult. He was really good at it, too, compiling 543 points along the way.
16/30
16. Atlanta Thrashers: Matt Niskanen, D Position: Defense Original Pick: Alex Bourret Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 28th overall Notes: A steady, dependable top-four defenseman who had more of an offensive flair than he was given credit for, Niskanen wasn't a star but he showed in Washington how critical a piece of the blue line he can be for a team.
17/30
17. Phoenix Coyotes: Anton Stralman, D Position: Defense Original Pick: Martin Hanzal Where he was originally picked: 7th Round, 216th overall Notes: Stralman was selected 216th overall in 2005 but he works his way into the first round after a solid defensive career.
18/30
18. Nashville Predators: Andrew Cogliano, C Position: Center Original Pick: Ryan Parent Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 25th overall Notes: Cogliano is an iron man who only saw his streak of 830 consecutive games played snapped by a two-game suspension. For most of his career, he could be depended on to produce somewhere 25 to 35 points with even two seasons of 40+ tossed in.
19/30
19. Detroit Red Wings: Kris Russell, D Position: Defense Original Pick: Jakub Kindl Where he was originally picked: 3rd Round, 67th overall Notes: Analytics may not like him, but Russell is a gritty defenseman who can chew up hard minutes on the blue line. You shouldn't build your defense around him, but he can be a decent top-four, great bottom-pair player.
20/30
20. Florida Panthers: Martin Hanzal, C Position: Center Original Pick: Kenndal McArdle Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 17th overall Notes: A big-body player who was strong on the faceoffs and showed he could be productive with seven seasons of 30 points or more, Hanzal was a fantastic depth center.
21/30
21. Toronto Maple Leafs: Benoit Pouliot, LW Position: Wing Original Pick: Tuukka Rask Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 4th overall Notes: Pouliot was drafted fourth overall which...yeah, he was not that kind of a player. But he did produce around 30 points per season throughout his career so he was a solid depth piece, for sure.
22/30
22. Boston Bruins: Marc Staal, D Position: Defense Original Pick: Matt Lashoff Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 12th overall Notes: Staal may not be as high an impact player as either of his brothers, but he has been a dependable top-four defenseman throughout his career.
23/30
23. New Jersey Devils: Darren Helm, C/LW Position: Center/Wing Original Pick: Niclas Bergfors Where he was originally picked: 5th Round, 132nd overall
Notes: Helm has two Stanley Cups and 251 NHL points to his name . Not too shabby of a career.
24/30
24. St. Louis Blues: Justin Abdelkader, LW Position: Wing Original Pick: T.J. Oshie Where he was originally picked: 2nd Round, 42nd overall Notes: Abdelkader was a physical, two-way forward who still ranks 15th in the class in goals (106).
25/30
25. Edmonton Oilers: Jack Johnson, D Position: Defense Original Pick: Andrew Cogliano Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 3rd overall Notes: Johnson's not worth a third-overall pick which is where Carolina took him, but he can be a regular on the third pair for most teams.
26/30
26. Calgary Flames: Ryan Reaves, RW Position: Right Wing Original Pick: Matt Pelech Where he was originally picked: 5th round, 156th overall Notes: He's not the most productive player, but in this age of the NHL there is definite value in a player who can play as physically as Reaves.
27/30
27. Washington Capitals: Devin Setoguchi, RW Position: Wing Original Pick: Joe Finley Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 8th overall Notes: Setoguchi ranks 10th in the class in goals with 131 despite playing in only 516 games. It was a brief, but productive career.
28/30
28. Dallas Stars: Mason Raymond, LW Position: Wing Original Pick: Matt Niskanen Where he was originally picked: 2nd round, 51st overall Notes: Raymond has been a reliable depth forward who teams could depend on to produce goals in the double digits for most of his career.
29/30
29. Philadelphia Flyers: Cody Franson, D Position: Defense Original Pick: Steve Downie Where he was originally picked: 3rd round, 79th overall Notes: Getting a player who ranks 23rd in points in the class as a defenseman is a good get with the 29th pick.
30/30
30. Tampa Bay Lightning: Nathan Gerbe, C Position: Center Original Pick: Vladimir Mihalik Where he was originally picked: 5th round, 142nd overall Notes: Even at 5-foot-4, Gerbe still managed 151 NHL points in 435 games.