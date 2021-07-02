2006 NHL Redraft: A front-loaded class behind Jonathan Toews

It takes years to determine who the best players in any given draft are. How would past drafts look if they were redrafted today? Let's look back at the 2006 NHL draft and see which players turned out to be the best from that class.
30 photos
1/30
Jonathan Toews
Position: Center Original Pick: Erik Johnson Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 3rd overall
Notes: Backstrom has more points, but considering what Toews has accomplished in Chicago, he is the pick here. Patrick Kane gets most of the headlines as the big goal scorer, but Toews is just as much responsible for the Blackhawks' success as Kane.
2/30
Nicklas Backstrom Position: Center Original Pick: Jordan Staal Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 4th overall
Notes: Backstrom a Penguin? It could have happened and really, it probably should have. No player in the class has more points than Backstrom.
3/30
Claude Giroux Position: Wing Original Pick: Nicklas Backstrom Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 22nd overall
Notes: There is no question that Giroux is elite, but is he the type of player a team can build around? Philadelphia has looked a notch below other contenders during Giroux's tenure. Still, it's hard to argue with his numbers of 1,002 points in 1,100 games.
4/30
Brad Marchand Position: Wing Original Pick: Jonathan Toews Where he was originally picked: 3rd Round, 71st overall
Notes: Marchand is clearly the best player available and is an elite player...even if he is infuriating to watch.
5/30
Phil Kessel
Position: Wing Original Pick: Same Where he was originally picked: Same
Notes: Kessel is the last of the elite players in this draft. His time in Toronto showed he's not the type of player you can build around, but he can be a brilliant addition to a team with its leadership already in place.
6/30
Jordan Staal
Position: Center Original Pick: Derick Brassard Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 2nd overall
Notes: Drafting Staal will set a team at second or third-line center for several years. He is a good two-way player and very consistent in his production.
7/30
Semyon Varlamov
Position: Goalie Original Pick: Kyle Okposo Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 23rd overall
Notes: The top goalie in the draft, Varlamov has been the No. 1 for three different teams in his career.
8/30
Jeff Petry Position: Defenseman Original Pick: Peter Mueller Where he was originally picked: 2nd round, 45th overall
Notes: Petry is a top-four right defenseman and those are hard to find.
9/30
Milan Lucic Position: Wing Original Pick: James Sheppard Where he was originally picked: 2nd Round, 50th overall
Notes: Lucic ranks seventh in the class in points and third in games played. He was a huge part of Boston's Cup run and is absolutely worth a top-10 pick in this draft.
10/30
Nick Foligno Position: Wing Original Pick: Michael Frolik Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 28th overall
Notes: There are players with more points and more talent than Foligno, but he is a productive leader who will do everything that's asked of him and give 100 percent in every single game. That has value and makes him a top-10 pick.
11/30
Erik Johnson Position: Defense Original Pick: Jonathan Bernier Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 1st overall
Notes: Johnson was the No. 1 overall pick in this draft. While he did not quite live up to that, he still is a very good top-pair right defenseman.
12/30
Bryan Little Position: Wing Original Pick: Bryan Little Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 12th overall
Notes: Little is a versatile player who can play center and wing and has produced in the 40 to 60-point range for most of his career.
13/30
Kyle Okposo Position: Wing Original Pick: Jiri Tlusty Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 7th overall Notes: Okposo's career has been wildly inconsistent, but his overall talent and potential make him worth a high pick. He should be producing about 20-25 goals and around 50 points per year.
14/30
Derick Brassard Position: Center Original Pick: Michael Grabner Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 6th overall Notes: Since Brassard began cycling through teams in various trades, his production has plummeted. When he has consistency, he is a top-six forward.
15/30
Artem Anisimov Position: Center Original Pick: Riku Helenius Where he was originally picked: 2nd round, 54th overall
Notes: Anisimov is a strong two-way center with 376 points in 771 career games.
16/30
Michael Frolik Position: Wing Original Pick: Ty Wishart Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 10th overall
Notes: Not only does Frolik rank 12th in the class in points. He's one of those depth players who produces more than expected at critical times. With the Chicago Blackhawks, he helped the team win a Cup in 2013 with three goals and seven assists in 23 playoff games.
17/30
Patrik Berglund Position: Center Original Pick: Trevor Lewis Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 25th overall Notes: Berglund ranks 14th in the class in goals (170) and 15th in points (326). His power-play production boosts his numbers.
18/30
James Reimer Position: Goalie Original Pick: Chris Stewart Where he was originally picked: 4th round, 99th overall
Notes: He's not a No. 1 goalie, but Reimer's not really a clear backup either. He's a good guy to have as your 1B in a goalie tande m.
19/30
Michael Grabner Position: Wing Original Pick: Mark Mitera Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 14th overall
Notes: Grabner is a speedy winger known more for his defense than his offense. He's not going to be a top-six guy, but he is a valuable bottom-six player and penalty killer.
20/30
Steve Mason Position: Goalie Original Pick: David Fischer Where he was originally picked: 3rd round, 69th overall
Notes: Mason was absolutely incredible when he came into the NHL and won the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in 2009. Overuse early in his career took its toll and likely is why he never became as great a goalie as he looked like he may as a rookie. That potential though is worth taking at this point in the first round.
21/30
Mathieu Perreault
Position: Center Original Pick: Bobby Sanguinetti Where he was originally picked: 6th round, 177th overall
Notes: Perreault is a dependable depth player with more offensive skill than you might expect. He's a good addition when you need to get production from all four lines.
22/30
Jonathan Bernier
Position: Goalie Original Pick: Claude Giroux Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 11th overall
Notes: Only once in his entire career has Bernier been held to a save percentage lower than .900 and it was in his first season. He's a good tandem goalie to play as a 1B.
23/30
Leo Komarov
Position: Center Original Pick: Semyon Varlamov Where he was originally picked: 6th round, 180th overall
Notes: Komarov ranks 26th in the class in points with 170, but his real value is as a penalty killer.
24/30
Chris Stewart
Position: Wing Original Pick: Dennis Persson Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 14th overall
Notes: In addition to 322 points which ranks 16th in the draft class, Stewart also has a physical edge to his game.
25/30
Nikolai KuleminWing Position: Patrik Berglund Original Pick: 2nd round, 44th overall Where he was originally picked: Notes: Kulemin is a good two-way player. He has 274 points -- good for 20th in the class -- and is also a dependable player on his own end and on the penalty kill.
26/30
Andrew MacDonald
Position: Defense Original Pick: Leland Irving Where he was originally picked: 6th round, 160th overall
Notes: In case you hadn't noticed, it's real slim pickings for defense in this draft. MacDonald is one of only three blueliners in the class to play in more than 500 NHL games.
27/30
Trevor Lewis
Position: Center Original Pick: Ivan Vishnevskiy Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 17th overall
Notes: Lewis has two rings and has shown he is a great depth center who can play on the penalty kill and provide bottom-six offense.
28/30
Cal Clutterbuck Position: Wing Original Pick: Nick Foligno Where he was originally picked: 3rd round, 72nd overall Notes: Considering the way he plays and the role he plays, it's pretty remarkable that Clutterbuck has played in 982 games. He's a fourth-line player with great longevity.
29/30
Jamie McGinn
Position: Wing Original Pick: Chris Summers Where he was originally picked: 2nd round, 36th overall
Notes: McGinn has scored in the double digits eight times and 20 or more goals twice in his career.
30/30
Michael Neuvirth Position: Goalie Original Pick: Matthew Corrente Where he was originally picked: 2nd round, 34th overall
Notes: Neuvirth is probably better than some of the goalies that went ahead of him, but his inability to stay healthy drops him. Still, when healthy he can be a No. 1 goalie so he's worth the risk with the 30th pick.