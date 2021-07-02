Trending

2006 NHL Redraft: A front-loaded class behind Jonathan Toews

It takes years to determine who the best players in any given draft are. How would past drafts look if they were redrafted today? Let's look back at the 2006 NHL draft and see which players turned out to be the best from that class.

1/30
Jonathan Toews

Position: Center
Original Pick: Erik Johnson
Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 3rd overall

Notes: Backstrom has more points, but considering what Toews has accomplished in Chicago, he is the pick here. Patrick Kane gets most of the headlines as the big goal scorer, but Toews is just as much responsible for the Blackhawks' success as Kane.

2/30
Nicklas Backstrom

Position: Center
Original Pick: Jordan Staal
Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 4th overall


Notes: Backstrom a Penguin? It could have happened and really, it probably should have. No player in the class has more points than Backstrom.

3/30
Claude Giroux

Position: Wing
Original Pick: Nicklas Backstrom
Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 22nd overall


Notes: There is no question that Giroux is elite, but is he the type of player a team can build around? Philadelphia has looked a notch below other contenders during Giroux's tenure. Still, it's hard to argue with his numbers of 1,002 points in 1,100 games.

4/30
Brad Marchand

Position: Wing
Original Pick: Jonathan Toews
Where he was originally picked: 3rd Round, 71st overall


Notes: Marchand is clearly the best player available and is an elite player...even if he is infuriating to watch.

5/30
Phil Kessel

Position: Wing
Original Pick: Same
Where he was originally picked: Same

Notes: Kessel is the last of the elite players in this draft. His time in Toronto showed he's not the type of player you can build around, but he can be a brilliant addition to a team with its leadership already in place.

6/30
Jordan Staal

Position: Center
Original Pick: Derick Brassard
Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 2nd overall

Notes: Drafting Staal will set a team at second or third-line center for several years. He is a good two-way player and very consistent in his production.

7/30
Semyon Varlamov

Position: Goalie
Original Pick: Kyle Okposo
Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 23rd overall

Notes: The top goalie in the draft, Varlamov has been the No. 1 for three different teams in his career.

8/30
Jeff Petry

Position: Defenseman
Original Pick: Peter Mueller
Where he was originally picked: 2nd round, 45th overall


Notes: Petry is a top-four right defenseman and those are hard to find.

9/30
Milan Lucic

Position: Wing
Original Pick: James Sheppard
Where he was originally picked: 2nd Round, 50th overall


Notes: Lucic ranks seventh in the class in points and third in games played. He was a huge part of Boston's Cup run and is absolutely worth a top-10 pick in this draft.

10/30
Nick Foligno

Position: Wing
Original Pick: Michael Frolik
Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 28th overall


Notes: There are players with more points and more talent than Foligno, but he is a productive leader who will do everything that's asked of him and give 100 percent in every single game. That has value and makes him a top-10 pick.

11/30
Erik Johnson

Position: Defense
Original Pick: Jonathan Bernier
Where he was originally picked: 1st Round, 1st overall


Notes: Johnson was the No. 1 overall pick in this draft. While he did not quite live up to that, he still is a very good top-pair right defenseman.

12/30
Bryan Little

Position: Wing
Original Pick: Bryan Little
Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 12th overall


Notes: Little is a versatile player who can play center and wing and has produced in the 40 to 60-point range for most of his career.

13/30
Kyle Okposo

Position: Wing
Original Pick: Jiri Tlusty
Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 7th overall
Notes: Okposo's career has been wildly inconsistent, but his overall talent and potential make him worth a high pick. He should be producing about 20-25 goals and around 50 points per year.
14/30
Derick Brassard

Position: Center
Original Pick: Michael Grabner
Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 6th overall
Notes: Since Brassard began cycling through teams in various trades, his production has plummeted. When he has consistency, he is a top-six forward.
15/30
Artem Anisimov

Position: Center
Original Pick: Riku Helenius
Where he was originally picked: 2nd round, 54th overall


Notes: Anisimov is a strong two-way center with 376 points in 771 career games.

16/30
Michael Frolik

Position: Wing
Original Pick: Ty Wishart
Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 10th overall


Notes: Not only does Frolik rank 12th in the class in points. He's one of those depth players who produces more than expected at critical times. With the Chicago Blackhawks, he helped the team win a Cup in 2013 with three goals and seven assists in 23 playoff games.

17/30
Patrik Berglund

Position: Center
Original Pick: Trevor Lewis
Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 25th overall
Notes: Berglund ranks 14th in the class in goals (170) and 15th in points (326). His power-play production boosts his numbers.

 

18/30
James Reimer

Position: Goalie
Original Pick: Chris Stewart
Where he was originally picked: 4th round, 99th overall


Notes: He's not a No. 1 goalie, but Reimer's not really a clear backup either. He's a good guy to have as your 1B in a goalie tandem.

19/30
Michael Grabner

Position: Wing
Original Pick: Mark Mitera
Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 14th overall


Notes: Grabner is a speedy winger known more for his defense than his offense. He's not going to be a top-six guy, but he is a valuable bottom-six player and penalty killer.

 

20/30
Steve Mason

Position: Goalie
Original Pick: David Fischer
Where he was originally picked: 3rd round, 69th overall


Notes: Mason was absolutely incredible when he came into the NHL and won the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in 2009. Overuse early in his career took its toll and likely is why he never became as great a goalie as he looked like he may as a rookie. That potential though is worth taking at this point in the first round.

21/30
Mathieu Perreault

Position: Center
Original Pick: Bobby Sanguinetti
Where he was originally picked: 6th round, 177th overall

Notes: Perreault is a dependable depth player with more offensive skill than you might expect. He's a good addition when you need to get production from all four lines.

22/30
Jonathan Bernier

Position: Goalie
Original Pick: Claude Giroux
Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 11th overall

Notes: Only once in his entire career has Bernier been held to a save percentage lower than .900 and it was in his first season. He's a good tandem goalie to play as a 1B.

 

 

23/30
Leo Komarov

Position: Center
Original Pick: Semyon Varlamov
Where he was originally picked: 6th round, 180th overall

Notes: Komarov ranks 26th in the class in points with 170, but his real value is as a penalty killer.

 

24/30
Chris Stewart

Position: Wing
Original Pick: Dennis Persson
Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 14th overall

Notes: In addition to 322 points which ranks 16th in the draft class, Stewart also has a physical edge to his game.

25/30
Nikolai Kulemin
Position: Wing
Original Pick: Patrik Berglund
Where he was originally picked: 2nd round, 44th overall
Notes: Kulemin is a good two-way player. He has 274 points -- good for 20th in the class -- and is also a dependable player on his own end and on the penalty kill.

 

26/30
Andrew MacDonald

Position: Defense
Original Pick: Leland Irving
Where he was originally picked: 6th round, 160th overall

Notes: In case you hadn't noticed, it's real slim pickings for defense in this draft. MacDonald is one of only three blueliners in the class to play in more than 500 NHL games.

 

 

 

27/30
Trevor Lewis

Position: Center
Original Pick: Ivan Vishnevskiy
Where he was originally picked: 1st round, 17th overall

Notes: Lewis has two rings and has shown he is a great depth center who can play on the penalty kill and provide bottom-six offense.

 

 

 

28/30
Cal Clutterbuck

Position: Wing
Original Pick: Nick Foligno
Where he was originally picked: 3rd round, 72nd overall
Notes: Considering the way he plays and the role he plays, it's pretty remarkable that Clutterbuck has played in 982 games. He's a fourth-line player with great longevity.

29/30
Jamie McGinn

Position: Wing
Original Pick: Chris Summers
Where he was originally picked: 2nd round, 36th overall

Notes: McGinn has scored in the double digits eight times and 20 or more goals twice in his career.

 

30/30
Michael Neuvirth

Position: Goalie
Original Pick: Matthew Corrente
Where he was originally picked: 2nd round, 34th overall


Notes: Neuvirth is probably better than some of the goalies that went ahead of him, but his inability to stay healthy drops him. Still, when healthy he can be a No. 1 goalie so he's worth the risk with the 30th pick.

