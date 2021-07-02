2006 NHL Redraft: A front-loaded class behind Jonathan Toews

Position: Goalie

Original Pick: David Fischer

Where he was originally picked: 3rd round, 69th overall

Notes: Mason was absolutely incredible when he came into the NHL and won the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in 2009. Overuse early in his career took its toll and likely is why he never became as great a goalie as he looked like he may as a rookie. That potential though is worth taking at this point in the first round.