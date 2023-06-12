After losing 5-0 in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Final on Thursday, the Hershey Bears entered Saturday night's contest looking to bounce back and even the series before returning to Chocolatetown.

Instead, Coachella Valley turned in an eerily similar performance as they did in Game 1, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Hershey in Game 2. Firebirds netminder Joey Daccord was fantastic for the home side, blocking all 33 of Hershey's shots en route to his second straight shutout to begin the series.

The series is a best-of-7, though, so Hershey still has multiple opportunities to change the outcome of the series. In fact, the Bears fell down 2-0 in the Calder Cup Final in 2010 before winning four straight to capture their 11th AHL title.

Here are some notes from Game 2 before the series shifts back to Hershey...