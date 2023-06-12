After losing 5-0 in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Final on Thursday, the Hershey Bears entered Saturday night's contest looking to bounce back and even the series before returning to Chocolatetown.
Instead, Coachella Valley turned in an eerily similar performance as they did in Game 1, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Hershey in Game 2. Firebirds netminder Joey Daccord was fantastic for the home side, blocking all 33 of Hershey's shots en route to his second straight shutout to begin the series.
The series is a best-of-7, though, so Hershey still has multiple opportunities to change the outcome of the series. In fact, the Bears fell down 2-0 in the Calder Cup Final in 2010 before winning four straight to capture their 11th AHL title.
Here are some notes from Game 2 before the series shifts back to Hershey...
- The Bears went scoreless for the second straight game, a feat that did not occur all season. Expect the Bears' offense to generate plenty of chances in Game 3 at GIANT Center.
- Hershey was penalized a whopping nine (!!) times on Saturday. Coachella Valley was able to capitalize on a pair of power plays in the second period. The Bears had just three power play opportunities in the game and were blanked on all three occasions.
- The Bears made a pair of lineup changes ahead of Game 2. Ethen Frank, who led the team with 30 goals in the regular season, returned to the top line after being a healthy scratch in four of Hershey's last five contests. Frank has struggled in the playoffs; he has yet to score and has just two assists this postseason. The other change came on the blue line, as Vincent Iorio returned to the lineup after missing five games due to injury.