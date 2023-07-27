Brett Connolly's story on playing against Ovechkin after Cup win is peak Ovi

One thing to know about Alex Ovechkin: if you're not wearing Capitals' colors, he's going to hit you.

Brett Connolly got that memo up close and personal in-game during the 2019-20 season as a member of the Florida Panthers. Never mind the fact that Connolly and Ovechkin were teammates for three seasons in Washington, winning the Stanley Cup together in 2018.

It was the first game the duo had played against each other since Connolly departed for Florida after the 2018-19 season, no less.

"I remember the next year, I remember the first time when we played them. He could have, if he wanted to, he probably could have hit me into the third row," Connolly told NBC Sports Washington. "He just caught me in a weird spot and he just creeps up on you, and he's a really big guy, and he never did. He wouldn't have been enjoyable to play in a playoff series, there's no question."

The game in question would've been Washington's win over Florida on November 7, 2019. Connolly actually scored in the contest, but in typical Ovechkin fashion, he scored twice himself and tacked on an assist. Tom Wilson's overtime strike gave the Capitals a 5-4 victory.

Connolly's comments surely can be echoed by one of the hundreds, if not thousands of players the Great 8 has knocked around in his NHL career. After all, Ovechkin is listed as the league's fourth-highest hitter of all time with 3,471 hits over his now 18-year tenure.

Connolly, now 31 having played last season with HC Lugano in Switzerland, looks fondly upon his days of playing in Washington and with Ovechkin, specifically. As Ovechkin continues to climb up leaderboard after leaderboard as the Capitals' captain, his former teammate keeps a keen eye on the history he continues to make.

"I mean, obviously I'm following along like the rest of the hockey world is. He was really good to me, we had a good relationship. We got along really well. He just continues to do it, and I'm not surprised one bit," Connolly said. "Everyone's tuning in and everyone's watching, and it's really great to see him keep going and just not stop. It's really awesome to see. I'm cheering for him, as [are] all the guys that played with him."

The one record that everyone who watches hockey has in the back of their mind, of course, is the record: Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, sitting at 894. Ovechkin enters the 2023-24 season at 822, just 73 shy of breaking the record once thought unbreakable.

Connolly had his hand in Ovechkin's current mark. He assisted Ovechkin on five goals throughout their overlapping time as Capitals, with Ovechkin returning the favor with assists on five Connolly goals as well.

"I'm gonna continue watching and continue to check in. I'm not gonna say anything, I'm not gonna want to jinx anything, I'm not gonna do that," Connolly said with a laugh. "But I'm gonna keep watching, and I have a picture of what's gonna happen I think. I can't see him slowing down. He's an amazing player, I'm very fortunate that I got to meet him and play with him, and obviously win with him. I'm obviously very privileged for that."

Saying Ovechkin is a great player is the easy part. Narrowing down what makes him so great might be a tougher task, but with the tools he exhibits on a nightly basis, there's a lot to choose from.

Connolly credits Ovechkin's shot, first and foremost, as the top facet which makes him so deadly -- the "best shot ever" as Connolly calls it. His hunger each and every night, though, might even trump that, according to his former teammate.

"Even during our run when we won, he was a beast. It was wild to see him play that way and guys just followed him," Connolly said. "He's just a very determined guy when it comes to being the guy that needs to score the goals, and he is the best to do it. He plays hard and he is physical and he's hard to move in front of the net. He's a huge guy. He's a great player so it's great to see him keep scoring."

Ovechkin and the Capitals were eliminated from playoff contention this past season for the first time since 2013-14, which might stoke the fire within the team even more heading into this coming year. Ovechkin himself said at the end of last season that the team needs to focus this summer and enter 2023-24 "in better shape" than they did a year ago.

As for Connolly, he's just thankful that he didn't get checked 'into the third row' during his first bout vs. Ovechkin after their championship run together.

"No, no. Especially not the first game back after the year we won. I think I had a free pass that night."