Capitals announce preseason schedule for 2023-24 season

The Washington Capitals have announced their preseason schedule for the 2023-24 season. Beginning in late September, Washington will play three games at home at Capital One Arena and three games on the road before the regular season commences in mid-October. The preseason will be Spencer Carbery's first chance to see his players in real game action before beginning his first season as an NHL head coach in D.C.

Washington's first contest will be a Sunday matinee against the Buffalo Sabres on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at home. They will also take on the Detroit Red Wings twice (once at home, once on the road), the defending Presidents Trophy-winning Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road before returning home to close out the preseason vs. the Blue Jackets on Oct. 7. Here is the full preseason schedule:

Here is the full schedule as well, with home dates indicated in bold:

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2:00 p.m. vs. Buffalo Sabres

Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. at Detroit Red Wings

Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Boston Bruins

Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m. at Columbus Blue Jackets

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

"The full preseason broadcast schedule and the complete 2023-24 NHL regular season schedule will be released at a later date," read the Capitals press release.

The Capitals will also have their hands full this offseason before they embark on the 2023-24 campaign. The NHL Entry Draft begins on June 28 and the league's free agency period begins July 1, right around the same time the regular season schedule is set to be released.