‘I feel like I'm a winner': Ryan Leonard made sure to convince the Capitals he was the right choice ahead of NHL Draft

Wednesday was a big day for the Capitals organization as it meant selecting a key piece of their future at the 2023 NHL Draft. For the first since 2017, Washington held a top-10 pick. A draft selection with the potential to change the landscape of the team.

Let’s rewind back to Thursday, June 8, at the NHL Combine when the Capitals’ front office met with Ryan Leonard, an 18-year-old right winger out of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program:

Leonard needed to do his part to make sure the Capitals knew just how much he wanted to be their guy.

“I feel like I’m a winner,” said Leonard. “Teams all need that. I feel like I’m a leader, kind of driver. I think if you guys take me, the day I come in for training camp or anything you’ll kind of see that dominance is kind of already there, and yeah, I think you’ll be proud of that.”

During the 2022-23 season, Leonard excelled for the U18 NTDP. The right winger recorded 51 goals, 43 assists in 57 games played. Leonard was dominant on the offensive end of the ice, ranking first on the team with 15 power-play goals and second in shots on goal with 189.

Leonard was one of 60+ player interviews the Capitals’ front office held over the course of the Combine. The members of the Capitals’ staff that Leonard met with included general manager Brian MacLellan, assistant general manager Ross Mahoney, head amateur scout Steve Bowman, senior director of team and organizational development Dr. Aimee Kimball, and head strength and conditioning coach Zack Leddon.

As an 18-year-old trying to win over a Stanley Cup-winning organization, it can’t be an easy task.

“Do you think you would still take me at eight if I’m still available, or…,” cautiously asked Leonard during his Combine interview.

To Leonard’s satisfaction though, he was informed by the Capitals that they needed to pick the best available option for their future, but that he was certainly under ‘active consideration.’

When it came time for the Capitals to be the clock with the No. 8 overall selection, they were pleasantly surprised Leonard was still on the board.

“No, I didn't," Capitals assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said when asked if they thought Leonard would be there at No. 8. “I'm sure every team says that, but I actually didn't [think he'd be available]. I thought he was probably going to go two or three picks ahead of us. So, we're really excited that he was there.”

“[I’m] a guy who’s always got energy, the kind of guy that loves his motor and always going,” Leonard said during his post-draft press conference. “I love to win, pretty good leader too. But yeah, I’m really excited and definitely a big competitor.

A native of Amherst, Mass., Leonard won’t be traveling too far from home as he will be competing at the NCAA Division I level for Boston College before making his way to the NHL.

“As the pick got closer I feel like I kind of had a really good interview and good connection with all those guys, so I knew if it happened, a happy spot for me and my family.”