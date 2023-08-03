All about Capitals free-agent signing Max Pacioretty

The Capitals didn’t wait long to make their first major acquisition of the offseason, signing left wing Max Pacioretty to a one-year, $2 million deal shortly after free agency opened July 1.

Pacioretty, 34, has scored 30 or more goals six times across his 15-year NHL career. The 2007 first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens has scored 326 goals since making his debut in 2008-09, which ranks 22nd in the NHL over that span.

Washington doesn’t expect Pacioretty to suit up for the season opener as he continues to rehab from a torn Achilles, the second of two tears he suffered five months apart. His timeline for making his Capitals debut is expected to come into focus during training camp.

Here’s a look at the Capitals’ new scoring threat…

Max Pacioretty’s bio:

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 217 lbs

Birthdate: Nov. 20, 1988 (age 34)

Amateur Team: Michigan (NCAA)

NHL Experience: 15 years

Jersey Number: 67

What are Max Pacioretty’s career stats in the NHL?

Max Pacioretty has played 855 games across 15 seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes. Here are his career statistics:

326 goals, 319 assists, 645 points

69 plus/minus rating in five-on-five

78 power-play goals, 7 shorthanded

2,883 shots on goal, 11.3% shooting percentage

17:35 average time on ice per game

468 penalty minutes, 388 blocks, 1,076 hits

2011-12 Masterton Trophy winner

What contract did Max Pacioretty sign with the Capitals?

Max Pacioretty signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Capitals that also included up to $2 million worth of performance-based incentives. Pacioretty was eligible to sign an incentive-laded deal because he spent over 100 days on Long-Term Injured Reserve in 2022-23. Any incentives reached will count against the Capitals’ salary cap in 2024-25.

When did Max Pacioretty tear his Achilles?

Max Pacioretty suffered his first tear of his right Achilles tendon while training over the 2022 offseason. He underwent surgery for the repair Aug. 10 and, after being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, made his return quicker than expected Jan. 5, 2023. However, he played only five games before re-tearing the same Achilles on Jan. 19. He missed the rest of the season.