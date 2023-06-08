The first significant domino of the Capitals’ offseason fell last week when the Capitals introduced Spencer Carbery as their new head coach. After spending most of the last six weeks vetting candidates and conducting interviews, GM Brian MacLellan and his front office have turned their attention to the upcoming NHL Draft and free agency.

As for Carbery, his work too now begins. The 41-year-old expressed during his introductory press conference that he planned to dive in right away and start implementing his vision for getting the Capitals back to the playoffs.

“I'm beyond excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work for this organization, this community, this fanbase and our players,” Carbery said. “I'm going to put everything I've got into this organization and the community. I'm going to do everything I possibly can to make this team a group on the ice that we can be proud of.”

With three months left before the team reports for training camp, Carbery has plenty of time to figure out how he wants to put it all together. Here are three questions he faces as he gets started.

Who fills out the rest of the coaching staff?

In addition to parting ways with Peter Laviolette this offseason, the Capitals also cut ties with assistants Blaine Forsythe and Kevin McCarthy.

Forsythe, who had been with the organization since 2006-07, was primarily charged with overseeing the power play. In addition to being Laviolette’s longtime assistant dating back to their years with the Carolina Hurricanes in the early 2000s, McCarthy also worked with the defensemen. Both positions remain open.

MacLellan said last week that he and Carbery will work together to fill those roles. Carbery oversaw the power play during his two years as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs and went into more detail in an interview with the Sports Junkies on June 2 about what he’s looking for in potential candidates who would hold that same job under him.

“There’s obviously coaching the back end and the defense but also the power play coach is where I need to dig in and focus because, as you guys know, it’s an important part of the National Hockey League to do a really good job with your special teams and on your power play, especially with our group,” Carbery said.

“So, I need to really focus to make sure that that hire and someone that’s going to run the power play — I have a vision of how it should look and I have some foundational things that I believe in from running Toronto’s power play the last two years and so trying to get someone that lines up with that [who] can come in and now help us, help our power play get running.”

With all of the Capitals’ current assistants having already worked with Carbery during his time as head coach of the AHL’s Hershey Bears, it will be worth monitoring whether he and MacLellan dip into any more familiar wells or go with an outside voice for the hire.

Where do the young players in the organization fit into their plans?

While it will be up to MacLellan to assemble the Capitals’ roster this offseason, Carbery will be tasked with figuring out how to piece it all together once the dust settles. In the meantime, he can only work with the roster as currently constructed and the biggest question marks surround their unproven young talent.

Carbery coached many of the Capitals’ top prospects in Hershey, so he takes over the Capitals post with a strong base of knowledge surrounding players such as Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas. The two forwards competed for a roster spot in training camp last fall and the result was Protas playing his first full NHL season while McMichael spent nearly the whole year with the Bears.

Will there be room for both this season? Carbery’s comments at his introductory presser indicated they would create more opportunities at the NHL level for younger talent.

“We have a highly motivated group of veteran players, a leadership group, and we also have a group of players that it’s my job to bring along and integrate into that group,” Carbery said. “That, to me, is exciting. You have young players that are hungry to prove that they're capable, natural-ability players, and then you've got a group of veteran players that feel like they've got a bit of a chip on their shoulder.”

The time for players such as McMichael and Protas to prove themselves will be in training camp, though both are still playing (and producing) right now with Hershey in the Calder Cup Finals. Right now, it’s up to Carbery to identify the strengths and weaknesses of his players and decide where he will try to fit them in come September.

Doing so with veteran players who have already shown who they can be at the NHL level should be the easy part. Figuring out how to put their young players in a position to succeed so that they can reach their potential is one of the biggest reasons why the Capitals brought Carbery in.

How will the Capitals address the power play?

Bonus question: How will they get the most out of Alex Ovechkin?

The two queries go hand in hand given that over 36% of Ovechkin’s 822 career goals have come with the man advantage. Carbery will attempt to carry over many of the tactics he used in Toronto, but running a power play with Auston Mathews is very different from one centered around the 37-year-old Ovechkin.

Despite being only four years younger than his new head coach, Ovechkin was productive as ever in 2022-23. He turned in a 42-goal season with 14 power-play tallies even as he missed nine games due to injury and personal reasons. However, Ovechkin has worked in Forsythe’s system since 2012-13, playing primarily from his “office” at the left faceoff circle.

Carbery’s system in Toronto was more dynamic in that players often shifted from one spot to another depending on how the play developed. Just how anchored Ovechkin will be to the spot where he has unleashed a record-setting number of goals will be a critical aspect of the new one.

“It’s a huge responsibility for me as a head coach,” Carbery said of helping Ovechkin continue his success.

“I’ve watched and saw his greatness up close and indirectly and I take a lot of responsibility in that now. So, it’s my job as head coach to put him in situations where he can be successful and that’s what my challenge is and I don’t take that lightly at all. That’ll work into how we play as a group and that’ll be one of my focuses is how do we put him in situations to succeed.”