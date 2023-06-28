NASHVILLE -- Just minutes after the Washington Capitals selected forward Ryan Leonard eighth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old slipped on his new jersey and took the podium in front of several media members. Immediately, he was asked about his excitement level to join the Capitals' organization.

"It's even better that I'm staying in the red, white and blue," Leonard, who most recently played for the United States Development Team, said.

Before Leonard rocks those colors for the Capitals, he'll sport the maroon and gold of Boston College. The 18-year-old plans to honor his commitment to the Eagles, where he'll take the ice alongside five of his current USDP teammates -- two who were also selected in the first round (Will Smith, No. 4 overall and Gabe Perreault, No. 23 overall).

Leonard, who grew up in Amherst, Mass., wanted to stay local to play his college hockey. His brother, John, played three years for the University of Massachusetts, so the younger Leonard considered attending there as well. But ultimately, Washington's newest draft pick opted for B.C., where he felt the most comfortable largely because several of his teammates are joining him in Chestnut Hill.

"It's really exciting and it's kind of comfortable, too, knowing that you're going there with five other guys that you're comfortable with," Leonard said. "I'm really happy for all of them."

When asked, Leonard opted not to put a timeline for how long he'll stay at Boston College before turning professional. Two years in college seems the most likely, but Leonard says he wants "to stay patient and make the right choice."

Leonard's dream of getting drafted into the NHL came true on Wednesday evening. But once the excitement from draft day fades away, Leonard says his full focus will shift to trying to win a national championship during his freshman season.

"I feel like that's everybody's goal," Leonard said. "Then being in Boston, you have to win the Beanpot (name for UMass-BC rivalry) for your school. That's probably almost as important as winning a national championship, if not bigger. It's crazy."

When Leonard does arrive in Washington, the Capitals should expect to get a physical, gritty forward with tons of skill. Leonard has the ability to play both center and wing, providing versatility that should please new head coach Spencer Carbery.

"I feel like I kinda had a really good interview and a good connection with all those [@Capitals] guys."



Ryan Leonard, fitting in like a 🧤@RealSmokinAl | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/H0FMgm8I9D — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) June 29, 2023

Growing up outside of Boston, Leonard said he tried to model his game after Bruins legends Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. But now, as his game has evolved, Leonard says there are three players that he tries to take specific things from: Florida's Matthew Tkachuk, Edmonton's Zach Hyman and Buffalo's Alex Tuch.

"I think they all have some things that I have," Leonard said. "Tkachuk has a little grit to him and out of those three, he's probably got the most out of it. Hyman, I feel like he plays with two high-end guys, so that's where I brought that with. Tuch, I just think like his overall power."

When asked what Capitals fans will get from him, Leonard didn't hold back.

"A guy who's always got energy, a guy that loves his motor and is always going," he said. "I love to win. I'm a pretty good leader, too. I'm really excited and definitely a big competitor."