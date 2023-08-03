All about new Capitals defenseman Joel Edmundson

The first move the Capitals made once the free agency period opened on July 1 actually came via the trade market, as Washington acquired former Montreal defenseman Joel Edmundson in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Edmundson, 30, spent the past three seasons in Montreal and was the Canadiens' alternate captain this past season. Prior to his tenure in Montreal, Edmundson played one season in Carolina and four years in St. Louis before that.

Here's everything you need to know about the Capitals' newest blue liner...

Joel Edmundson’s bio:

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 lbs

Birthdate: June 28, 1993 (age 30)

Amateur Team: Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

NHL Experience: 8 years

Jersey Number: 6

What are Joel Edmundson's career statistics in the NHL?

Joel Edmundson has played eight NHL seasons: four with the St. Louis Blues, one with the Carolina Hurricanes and three with the Montreal Canadiens. Here are his career statistics...

477 games, 28 goals, 76 assists (104 points)

23 plus/minus rating in five-on-five

18:42 average ice time per game

438 penalty minutes, 773 blocks, 920 hits

672 shots, 4.3% shooting percentage

What did the Capitals trade to acquire Joel Edmundson?

The Capitals acquired Joel Edmundson on July 1 in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and 2024 seventh-round pick. Montreal agreed to retain 50% of Edmundson's salary; the defenseman has just a $1.75 million cap hit for Washington in 2023-24.