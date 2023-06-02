Capitals GM Brian MacLellan offers updates on Nic Dowd, Martin Fehervary and more

The Capitals officially introduced Spencer Carbery as the team's head coach on Thursday, a proud moment for the new bench boss and his family, but also a crucial one for the future of Washington's NHL franchise.

Carbery's arrival in Washington is a homecoming of sorts for both the head coach and the organization. He previously served as the bench boss for both the Capitals' ECHL affiliate in South Carolina and AHL affiliate in Hershey. The 41-year-old now will get to work, hoping to lead the franchise back to the postseason after Washington missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014 this past spring.

Carbery's arrival was far from the only noteworthy item that came from Thursday's availability. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan spoke with the media and gave several updates on a variety of topics involving the franchise, from roster health to potential staff changes.

Without further ado...

Nic Dowd's health

MacLellan revealed Thursday that Dowd underwent a procedure on his core this offseason, but did not seem overly concerned about the center's health come the fall. MacLellan expects Dowd to be ready for training camp in September.

"I think Dowd is good," he said.

Dowd missed the Capitals' final three games of the season due to injury and hinted during locker cleanout that a procedure might be required this summer, but at the time he nor the medical staff knew whether it was necessary.

Despite missing 17 games due to injury, Dowd set a career-high in goals (13) and points (25) in 2022-23. The 33-year-old remains under contract for the next two seasons.

Martin Fehervary's contract

MacLellan said the Capitals are currently waiting to engage in contract talks with defenseman Martin Fehervary, who is set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

"We're waiting a little bit here," he said. "I think discussions will pick up shortly."

Fehervary, 23, played in 67 games for the Capitals in 2022-23, many of which were on Washington's top blue line. Fehervary concluded his first NHL season with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists).

The Capitals currently have five blue liners under contract for next season. Veterans John Carlson, Nick Jensen and Trevor van Riemsdyk are signed for three more years, while March trade acquisition Rasmus Sandin is signed through 2023-24.

Rasmus Sandin's health

Speaking of Sandin, the 23-year-old defenseman suffered a knee injury this past month while representing Sweden at the IIHF World Championships.

Fortunately for the Capitals, Sandin's injury was "not serious," per MacLellan, who admitted the team felt a sigh of relief after hearing the positive news.

Sandin, who arrived in Washington just before last season's trade deadline, recorded 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 19 games for the Capitals. Having played under Carbery in Toronto before, Sandin figures to be an important piece to the Capitals in 2023-24.

Staff additions

Once the initial honeymoon of Carbery's arrival wears off, the first-time NHL head coach will meet with MacLellan to fill out the rest of his staff.

MacLellan said the Capitals plan to hire two more assistants: one in charge of the defense, the other responsible for the power play. Carbery orchestrated the power play in Toronto -- a unit that finished first and second in the NHL, respectively, in his two seasons with the Maple Leafs -- but will need to hire an assistant full-time to run the Capitals' unit.

Filling out the remainder of Carbery's staff will be a collaborative process, per MacLellan.

"I'll bring some names to the table. He probably has some guys he wants to talk to, too," MacLellan said. "We'll work it out together."