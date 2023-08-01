Trending
2024 NHL All-Star Weekend: Schedule, Time, TV Channel, How to Watch

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game and other festivities are headed to Toronto for the first time since 2000.

By NBC Sports Washington Staff

The NHL All-Star Game is headed back to where it all began.

On Feb. 2-3, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Scotiabank Arena will play host to NHL All-Star Weekend. It marks the first time Toronto, which hosted the inaugural NHL All-Star Game in 1947, has landed the event since 2000.

For two days, a collection of some of the greatest hockey players in the world will put their talents on display in both a series of skills competitions and a three-on-three tournament.

Here's everything you need to know.  

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule

NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Feb. 2, 2024

NHL All-Star Tournament: Feb. 3, 2024

NHL

How to watch 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Broadcast information for 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend has not yet been announced.

NHL All-Star Tournament Winners

Record (since format changed to 3-on-3 in 2016): Pacific 3, Metro 3, Atlantic 1, Central 0

NHL All-Star Skills Competition Format

There will be at least five All-Star skill competitions during the Feb. 2 festivities of NHL All-Star Weekend with the chance for more being announced closer to the event:

  • Fastest Skater
  • Breakaway Challenge
  • Accuracy Shooting
  • Hardest Shot
  • Tendy Tandem (goaltenders)

NHL All-Star Weekend
