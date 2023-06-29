2023 NHL Draft: Washington Capitals' Day 2 tracker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After selecting Ryan Leonard with No. 8 overall on Wednesday night, the Washington Capitals arrive at Day 2 of the NHL Draft with four more selections to make.

Here's a list of the players Washington drafted on Day 2 of the NHL Draft...

Round 2, No. 40 overall -- Andrew Cristall, LW

Cristall, ranked as high as the 12th overall prospect by some outlets, is a first-round talent the Capitals were able to select in Round 2.

"I'm ready to prove Washington right," Cristall said.

His puck skills are among the top in the NHL Draft; he's a dynamic playmaker as well. Cristall said he models his game after Toronto's Mitch Marner, Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov and Washington's Nicklas Backstrom.

In 51 games last season for the WHL's Kelowna Rockets, Cristall stuffed the stat sheet with 39 goals and 56 assists (95 points).

Round 4, No. 104 overall: Patrick Thomas, C

The first three picks of the Capitals' draft have all been forwards, the latest being Patrick Thomas, a 6-foot, 172-pound center.

Thomas has played for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL in each of the past three seasons. In 2022-23, Thomas tallied 17 goals and 39 assists (56 points) in 66 games.

Round 5, No. 136 overall: Cameron Allen, D

The Capitals' run on forwards ended in the fifth round, as Washington selected defenseman Cameron Allen from OHL Guelph 136th overall.

Allen described himself as a two-way defenseman who plays with an edge. "I think my competitive drive is something that allows me to make an impact on the game in all areas," he said.

Allen, who some scouts thought could be a second-round pick, called it a "sigh of relief" once he was drafted but was thrilled to end up with the Capitals organization.

The 18-year-old has spent the past two years in Guelph. In two seasons with the Storm, Allen totaled 18 goals and 44 assists (62 points) in 127 games.

Round 7, No. 200: Brett Hyland, LW/C

The Capitals nabbed Hyland with their second to last pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, their fourth forward of the class.

Hyland, 20, had been draft eligible for the past two years yet was not selected. His strong 2022-23 season -- 26 goals, 21 assists, 47 points -- with WHL Brandon Wheat Kings helped put his name on the radar for NHL teams. Hyland has spent the past three years with the Wheat Kings.

Round 7, No. 206: Antoine Keller, G

Just minutes after selecting Hyland, the Capitals made a trade with San Jose for the 206th overall pick. And with that selection, Washington chose netminder Antoine Keller from France.

Keller spent most of the 2022-23 season with the Genève-Servette U20 team. He went 8-13-2 with a 3.40 GAA.