The Washington Capitals formally announced Spencer Carbery as the team's new head coach on May 30, making him the 20th bench boss in franchise history.

In Washington, Carbery brings a youthful yet experienced perspective. He's the youngest coach in the NHL at 41 years old, but he's been a successful head coach for both the Capitals' ECHL and AHL affiliates. He spent the past two seasons running one of the NHL's best power-play units in Toronto.

Here's a complete profile of Carbery, the Capitals' new man in charge...

Where did Spencer Carbery coach before Washington?

Carbery spent the past two years as an assistant for the Toronto Maple Leafs, his first time on an NHL bench. Carbery was tasked with running Toronto's power play unit, which finished first and second, respectively, in his two seasons with the Maple Leafs.

Prior to joining Toronto, Carbery spent three seasons as the head coach for the Capitals' AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. In Hershey, Carbery coached several current Capitals players, including Martin Fehervary, Connor McMichael, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Alexeyev.

Carbery got his start in 2010 when he retired from professional hockey and was subsequently named an assistant coach for the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays. In 2011, Carbery was promoted to head coach, becoming the youngest ECHL head coach at 29 years old.

When was Spencer Carbery hired?

Carbery was officially named the Capitals' new head coach on May 30, nearly six weeks after the team mutually parted ways with Peter Laviolette. Carbery interviewed with multiple teams before accepting the Capitals' job.

How old is Spencer Carbery?

The Capitals' new head coach is 41 years old. Carbery is currently the youngest head coach in the NHL.

Where did Spencer Carbery play professional hockey?

Carbery played professional hockey for four seasons from 2006-2010. His professional career began in the Central Hockey League with the Tusla Oilers, where he recorded 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists) in 63 games.

Carbery moved to the ECHL one year later, where he split time between the Bakersfield Condors, the Stockton Thunder and the Fresno Falcons. He joined the South Carolina Stingrays during the 2008-09 season and helped lead the club to a Kelly Cup. Carbery played one more season for the Stingrays in 2009-10 before transitioning into coaching.