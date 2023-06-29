Brian MacLellan says extending Tom Wilson remains a top priority for Capitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- During the Capitals' 2022-23 end-of-season press conference, Tom Wilson and general manager Brian MacLellan expressed mutual interest in a long-term extension for the 29-year-old forward.

"I'm not a guy that's going to play hardball or say that I don't want to be here,” Wilson said in April. “Everyone knows I love it here and I want to be here. No matter what happens, I want to help this city win games."

“I’d like for Tom to finish up in Washington,” MacLellan said the same day. “He’s been a big part of our culture, our group. He’s consistently gotten better throughout the years. We’re going to do everything we can to sign him.”

It's been 10 weeks since those comments, though, and the date for Wilson to become extension eligible, July 1, is just around the corner. So, has anything changed?

Speaking with reporters in Nashville near the end of the 2023 NHL Draft, MacLellan reaffirmed his desire to keep Wilson in the Capitals' red for years to come.

"Yeah," MacLellan said when asked about if the plan was still to extend Wilson, adding a "yup" at the end to further emphasize his point.

There have been a couple of trade rumors regarding Wilson in recent weeks, but MacLellan was quick to share that the idea of dealing the 29-year-old winger hasn't been a topic of conversation for the Capitals' staff.

"We haven't had one discussion about it," MacLellan said. "Whoever is doing that, I don't know. We constantly tell people we're not [trading him]."

Wilson played in just 33 games for the Capitals this past season, largely due to an extended absence to begin the year while he was recovering from a torn ACL. He also missed nearly three weeks due to a lower-body injury later in the season. Prior to his ACL injury, Wilson had been one of Washington's most durable players for years, suiting up for 92.6% of the Caps' regular-season tilts from 2013-14 to 2021-22.

Having a full offseason to rest without having to rehab an injury, Wilson is looking forward to returning to the player he was pre-injury when the 2022-23 season begins.

"I'm excited to have four months here to get back and train properly and get where I need to be," Wilson said in April. "I think come September, I'll have a clear mind and I'll be ready to go. … You come back from an ACL, you get through a game, you're still recovering. … It's always on your mind a little bit. I was able to play well on the ice but it's still in your head. So hopefully in September, I'm at the point a year-plus where you're feeling really good and not thinking about it.”