The Capitals issued qualifying offers to three players ahead of Friday’s deadline, making defenseman Martin Fehervary and forwards Riley Sutter and Henrik Borgstrom restricted free agents. They declined to extend offers to defenseman Gabriel Carlsson or forward Kody Clark, which allows them to sign with any team this offseason.

Fehervary, 23, wrapped up his second full season with the Capitals in 2022-23, appearing in 67 games with six goals and 10 assists. Despite missing time with both a hyperextended elbow and groin strain, he paced Washington with 217 hits as he continued to establish himself as a pest on the ice who took pride in being a player who opponents didn’t like to face.

“I think that’s the type of my role,” Fehervary said in his end-of-season press conference April 15. “I always like to be that type of player that really be hard to play against. I just like it, to be that type of player, and I’m trying to always be really hard on my opponent.”

A 2018 second-round pick, Fehervary will have the choice of either accepting the qualifying offer, negotiating a new long-term deal with the Capitals or signing an offer sheet with another club. If he decides to do the latter, the Capitals would have one week to match the offer or allow him to sign with the other team in exchange for some draft compensation.

Sutter and Borgstrom were key members of the Hershey Bears’ 2023 Calder Cup-winning team who would be organizational depth forwards should they return. Carlsson was a popular fixture in Hershey as well; he appeared in six games for the Capitals in 2022-23 after seven years in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ organization. Clark, who was drafted one pick behind Fehervary, has had his career derailed by injuries.