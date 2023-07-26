The Capitals introduced a new initiative Wednesday that gives local youth hockey players of color the chance to develop their game. On Aug. 19-20, D.C. native and seasoned hockey development coach Duante’ Abercrombie will host the Rising Stars Academy to help travel and high-level house players improve on and off the ice.

Introducing the Capitals Rising Stars Academy: a co-ed program established to provide elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players of color.



Registration is now open at https://t.co/H2uQFO5bn0 for local players ages 9-17 and will take place Aug. 19-20. — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 26, 2023

Free to players aged 9-17 who are registered with USA Hockey for the 2023-24 season, the two-day co-ed clinic will provide participants with mentorship and training in critical areas such as physical strength, nutrition, and mental health. The program will also include social discussions around hockey culture and conflict resolution.

“I was born and raised in Washington, D.C., and the Rising Stars Academy means the world to me,” Abercrombie said in a statement. “We have the potential to have a lasting impact on not just our athletes, not just Washington, D.C., but the entire hockey community worldwide. This means much more to me than just developing their hockey skills. My goal, with the support of the Washington Capitals, is to help develop great humans through hockey.”

Abercrombie, who served as the coaching development associate for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022-23, is a Capitals Black Hockey Committee member and former Little Caps director of player achievement. He began his hockey career at the age of six for the Fort DuPont Cannons in D.C. and has spent most of his life trying to grow the game across the country.