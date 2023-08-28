The Washington Capitals have announced a trio of front-office changes on Monday, most notably the promotion of Brian MacLellan to the head of hockey operations.

MacLellan, 64, has been the Capitals' general manager since 2014 and part of the organization since 2001. He now ascends to the highest ranking in the hockey operations department after nearly a decade as senior vice president and general manager.

MacLellan is considered the most successful general manager in Capitals' history. Since taking over in 2014, Washington has a record of 409-213-77 (.640 point percentage). Only two other clubs have had more wins since then. The Capitals have won a Stanley Cup, two Presidents' Trophies and won five consecutive Metro Division titles with MacLellan as general manager.

Dick Patrick, one of the longest-tenured members of the organization, has been appointed chairman of the Capitals. Patrick has been part of the Capitals since 1982 and was owner Ted Leonsis' original partner in founding Monumental Sports & Entertainment in 2010.

Patrick, 76, previously served as the president of the Capitals and vice chairman of Monumental Sports. This will be his first season as chairman of the organization.

The Capitals also promoted Chris Patrick to associate general manager. Patrick, 47, originally joined the team in 2007 in a player development/scouting role and has ascended through the organization with several different titles since. He most recently served as the Capitals' director of player personnel since 2014 prior to this promotion.

In his new role, Patrick will maintain his prior responsibilities but also oversee the Capitals' analytics department, contract negotiations, the hockey operations staff, player personnel, and budget and scheduling issues, according to the team.