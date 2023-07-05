The Capitals ensured a key member of their blue line would play for Washington into the prime of his career Tuesday, re-signing defenseman Martin Fehervary to a three-year extension. His deal carries a cap hit of $2.675 million.

THE MARTY PARTY CONTINUES‼️



The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Martin Fehervary to a three-year contract extension. Fehervary’s contract will carry an average annual value of $2.675 million.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 4, 2023

Fehervary, 23, became a restricted free agent Friday when the Capitals extended him a qualifying offer. The 2018 second-round pick had the opportunity to sign an offer sheet with another team but opted to re-up with the only NHL organization he’s ever known.

Having spent the greater part of the last two seasons paired with John Carlson, Fehervary has developed into a hard-hitting NHL skater who matches up well against opponents’ top lines on the defensive end. Despite missing 15 games last season, he paced the Capitals with 215 hits and tied Nick Jensen for the second-most blocks at 128. He chipped in six goals and 10 assists, too.

Fehervary is the second left defenseman the Capitals secured for their roster this week after trading for veteran Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens. He will join Fehervary in competing with Rasmus Sandin and Alex Alexeyev for lineup spots in training camp. Carlson, Jensen and Trevor van Riemsdyk are expected to make up the right side.

With the exception of Edmundson, six of those defensemen will be holdovers from the 2022-23 season. Washington also signed Swedish Hockey League standout Hardy Häman Aktell to a two-way deal this offseason and saw former high draft picks Vincent Iorio and Lucas Johansen play key roles in its AHL affiliate Hershey Bears’ Calder Cup championship run. Hershey’s captain Dylan McIlrath, who played six games for the Capitals, re-signed on a two-way deal as well.

All figure to be in consideration for playing time at the NHL level in 2023-24 after 13 different defensemen suited up for the Capitals last season due to injuries and midseason. The extension of Fehervary ensures one of their most successful draft picks of the last five years will be among them.