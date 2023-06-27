Capitals release 2023-24 regular season schedule

With the new league year just days away, the NHL released the 2023-24 regular season schedule for all 32 teams Tuesday. The Capitals will play the first of their 82 games against the Pittsburgh Penguins when they kick off their campaign on October 13 at Capital One Arena.

As has been the league’s scheduling format since 2013-14, the Capitals will play every other team in the NHL at least once during the regular season. They will face five of their Metropolitan Division rivals four times: The Penguins, Rangers, Islanders, Devils and Hurricanes. Their other two intra-division series will consist of only three games.

Though not a participant in any of the NHL’s outdoor games this season, the Capitals will play on Black Friday against Edmonton Oilers and Patriot's Day against the Boston Bruins. They will also host a game on Super Bowl Sunday for the 16th straight year when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Washington will enjoy four homestands lasting three games or more and pack its bags for four such road trips. The team is also scheduled for 14 back-to-backs, including a home-and-home with the New York Rangers on January 13-14.

The Capitals’ TV broadcast schedule, including which games will be aired on the soon-to-be rebranded Monumental Sports Network, will be announced at a later date.