ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Capitals have added a six-time 30-goal scorer on the first day of free agency.

Washington signed left winger Max Pacioretty to a one-year deal, the team announced on Saturday. Pacioretty's contract is worth $2 million with the potential to add another $2 million in incentives.

WELCOME TO THE DISTRICT, MAX‼️



The Washington Capitals have signed forward Max Pacioretty to a one-year contract worth $2 million, plus an additional $2 million in performance-based incentives.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 1, 2023

"Max has proven to be a consistent goal scorer in his career and has the necessary skill set to play in every situation," general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. "We're confident that he'll be a great contributor to our team at a cap number that suits our club."

Pacioretty, 34, played just five games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season. He made his season debut on Jan. 5 after returning from a ruptured Achilles but re-injured that same Achilles just two weeks later against Minnesota.

The left winger spent the first decade of his NHL career in Montreal, where he totaled 448 points (226 goals, 222 assists) in 626 games. Pacioretty then spent four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights from 2018-2022, recording 194 points (97 goals, 97 assists) in 224 games.

Pacioretty has scored 30 goals in a season six times in his professional career, most recently in 2019-20 with Vegas. He lit the lamp 236 times from 2013-14 through 2020-21, the seventh-most in the NHL during that stretch.