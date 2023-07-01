ARLINGTON, Va. -- It didn't take long for the Capitals to make their first move once NHL free agency opened.

Just minutes after the 12 p.m. start time, Washington announced a trade acquiring defenseman Joel Edmundson in exchange for a third-round and seventh-round pick in 2024. The third-round selection originally belonged to Minnesota.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens for a third-round pick (originally acquired from Minnesota) and seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Montreal will retain 50 percent of Edmundson's contract.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 1, 2023

The Canadians will retain 50% of Edmundson's salary as part of the deal. He will have a cap hit of $1.75 million, per CapFriendly.

Edmundson is entering his ninth NHL season. He spent the past three years in Montreal, where he recorded 13 (two goals, 11 assists) in 61 games last season.

The Capitals now have six defensemen under contract for next season. Martin Fehervary remains a restricted free agent.