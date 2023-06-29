NASHVILLE -- For the first time in 16 years, the Washington Capitals selected a player in the top 10 of the NHL Draft when the franchise chose forward Ryan Leonard No. 8 overall on Wednesday night.

Leonard -- a six-foot, 190-pound right wing -- has ideal NHL size, strength and goal-scoring ability. Those traits pushed Leonard toward the top of draft boards during the pre-draft process, as he was considered to be one of the elite prospects just below the top group of Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and Leo Carlsson.

So, it was a surprise to many -- including members of the Capitals' staff -- that Leonard had yet to hear his name called by the time it was Washington's turn to pick.

"No, I didn't," Capitals assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said when asked if they thought Leonard would be available at No. 8.

"I'm sure every team says that, but I actually didn't [think he'd be available]," Mahoney continued. "I thought he was probably going to go two or three picks ahead of us. So, we're really excited that he was there."

The entire first round was an atypical experience for the Capitals. Having made the playoffs in 14 of the past 16 seasons, Washington's staff has grown accustomed to drafting in the mid-to-late twenties. The last time the Capitals picked a player as high as Leonard came in 2007 when the club selected Karl Alzner fifth overall.

"You're kind of used to waiting and seeing who falls to you a little bit," Mahoney said. "This was a little bit different. I think we had to figure out who the first two or three players were going to be ... then I was not sure what would happen or who would be there. I'm really happy Ryan was there."

One of the biggest mysteries entering Wednesday night, and through the first hour of the draft itself, was where Russian phenom Matvei Michkov would end up. At one point, it appeared as if Michkov could be available for Washington, but the Philadelphia Flyers ended up selecting him seventh overall, one pick before the Capitals drafted Leonard.

Asked about Michkov's status and his mini-draft-slide, Mahoney didn't seem surprised that Philadelphia ended up picking the 18-year-old.

"I thought that was a possibility," he said. "You're trying to pick teams you think might take him, and I thought [Philadelphia] was one of the teams that might step up and take him, and they did. So, it wasn't really a surprise."

Wednesday night was also a bit unusual because no trades were made throughout the evening. Mahoney said that surprised him as well, but downplayed the importance of there not being any movement in the first round.

In the end, the Capitals landed a player they really liked -- and didn't think would be available -- in Leonard. The 18-year-old is just as thrilled to be joining the organization, too.

"[I'm] really excited," he said. "It fits my style of play. I'm excited to get started."