Caps' assistant GM: Hershey's run ‘speeds up the development' of prospects

The Capitals’ offseason has been underway for the better part of the last 10 weeks, but some of their top prospects are just now wrapping up. Washington’s AHL affiliate Hershey Bears clinched the 2023 Calder Cup Finals on Wednesday night, putting an exclamation point on an impressive season for the 84-year-old franchise.

For Bears head coach Todd Nelson and his staff, the Calder Cup represents a career achievement and the culmination of over eight months’ worth of training, game-planning and adjusting to the hurdles of a full season. For the Capitals, the value of many of their young players completing such a run is something they hope to benefit from for years to come.

“I just think it’s fantastic,” Capitals assistant GM Ross Mahoney said in a Zoom press conference Thursday. “It really speeds up your development when you’re able to play in such a, as you said, intense experience of four rounds in the playoffs. It’s a long season to begin with but to be able to accomplish what they did was fantastic, and I just think it speeds up the development for all those younger players.”

The development of some of their top prospects is among the biggest priorities for the Capitals heading into 2023-24 season. After missing the playoffs for the first time in nine years last season, the team hired Spencer Carbery as head coach to find a way to strike a balance between competing for the Stanley Cup and incorporating younger players.

Many of Washington’s recent high draft picks played key roles in Hershey including 2019 first-round pick Connor McMichael (team-high six goals in playoffs), 2020 first-round pick Hendrix Lapierre (game-tying goal in Game 7 of Finals) and 2021 second-round pick Vincent Iorio (plus-17 rating in regular season). Aliaksei Protas, a third-rounder in 2019, joined the team for the playoffs and racked up 13 points in 20 games.

“I just looked at the development of the Riley Sutter’s and the [Beck] Malenstyn’s and [Hendrix] Lapierre’s and [Connor] McMichael’s,” Mahoney said. “It’s really good for their development and it’s good for us. I think it speeds things up, especially the way they did it. I think losing the first two games and then, even last night, being down again in the first period and then coming back. You get that feeling now and you know what it takes to win.”

Malenstyn, a four-year AHL veteran, impressed in short spurts with the Capitals in 2022-23 and figures to see time in the NHL at some point next season. Despite being drafted in 2016, he’s still just 25 years old. Sutter boosted his stock as much as anyone during the Calder Cup Playoffs, enjoying one of the best stretches of his professional career with 14 points and a plus-four rating.

As the Capitals begin to present more opportunities to some of their younger players, Mahoney hopes they’ll take the lessons they learned during this run and use them to instill confidence in themselves as they try to make the leap to the NHL.

“You know how hard it is, the commitment that you have to make. But you also know that you can win. There’s a difference between hoping you win and believing that you can win. Every time you win whether it’s a world junior tournament or NCAA championship or Memorial Cup or any of those experiences I think just adds to that, ‘I know I can win. I know what it takes.’ So that’ll make our franchise better in the future.”