The Capitals hired Mitch Love as the newest addition to incoming head coach Spencer Carbery’s staff Thursday, naming him assistant coach with primary responsibilities of overseeing the team’s defensemen. He’s the first coach to join Carbery’s staff since the Capitals hired him in late May.

Love, 39, has been a rising star in AHL circles the last few years. Coaching the Calgary Flames’ affiliate, Love received the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL's coach of the year each of the last two seasons. He guided the Calgary Wranglers to a 51-17-3-1 record in 2022-23, pacing the league with 106 points.

Capitals GM Brian MacLellan made the announcement. MacLellan stated at Carbery’s introductory press conference on June 1 that he would work in conjunction with the incoming head coach to fill out the coaching staff. With Love now in place, the Capitals now have one opening left to fill in alongside holdovers Scott Allen (penalty kill) and Scott Murray (goaltending).

Love will oversee a defenseman corps that is expected to see several holdovers from last season. The Capitals have five NHL-level defensemen signed through at least 2023-24 with pending restricted free agent Martin Fehervary a candidate to return as well. Carbery has shared his vision of overseeing a roster that integrates both veterans and young players; nowhere is that more evident than the blue line, which has three players under 25 and three over 30.