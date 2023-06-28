Caps saw ‘interesting skillset' in Leonard with playoff-impact potential

NASHVILLE — The Capitals made Ryan Leonard an integral member of their organization Wednesday when they took him with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. While it will likely be a couple of years before he has the chance to see the ice at Capital One Arena, the Capitals saw a prospect loaded with potential who would be worth the wait.

Leonard, 18, is listed by NHL Central Scouting as six feet tall and 190 pounds. Despite playing up an age group throughout his three years with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, he had no trouble outmuscling opponents and developed a reputation for outworking everyone in the weight room.

“He’s really strong,” Capitals assistant GM Ross Mahoney said in a press conference after the first round. “Strong in the corners, he’s hard to stop when he drives to the net. He can hold his ground in front of the net and get to loose pucks. So, yeah, that was very appealing for us, his strength. And he uses it. He finishes checks. He’s an honest player and not afraid to move into those tough areas to score in addition to having a real good shot.”

Ranked fifth by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters in his draft class, Leonard enjoyed a fantastic final season with the U18 NTDP. He tallied 51 goals and 43 assists in 57 games — including 33 points in 22 games against NCAA programs — before leading Team USA to a World Junior Championship. He recorded 17 points in seven games, capping off the run with an overtime game-winner in the title game against Sweden.

“I see him also as the type of player that would be a really good playoff performer,” Mahoney said. “I think when things get a little bit tight and it’s a little tight checking and more hard-hitting and that intensity and I think he’s going to excel in those situations even more in big games and playoffs.”

Leonard described himself as a high-energy player and fierce competitor. He takes pride in making an impact on both ends of the ice and tries to model his game after players who are just as likely to engage in a puck battle along the boards as they are to deke their way through the offensive zone for a goal.

“The kind of guys that fit my game are Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Hyman and Alex Tuch,” Leonard said. “I like to pick and pull with what they have in their arsenal and put it into mine.

“I think they all have some things that I have. Tkachuk has a little grit to him and out of those three, he’s probably got the most out of it. Hyman, I feel like he plays with two high-end guys, so that's where I brought that with. Tuch, I just think like his overall power.”

Tkachuk, Hyman and Tuch were three of the 28 players in the NHL this past season who scored at least 35 goals and racked up over 50 hits. If Leonard develops into the player the Capitals hope he can be, similar-type seasons could be in store for the young forward.

“He’s got a really interesting skill set,” Mahoney said. “He can really score…and yet he can pass the puck and he plays a real honest game. He’s a very competitive guy so I think to be able to get that scoring ability, the playmaking ability and that edge that he plays with I think is a really interesting combination.”