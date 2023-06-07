Hershey Bears' Calder Cup Finals games to be aired on NBC Sports Washington

Good news: the Hershey Bears have reached the Calder Cup Finals. Better news: each game of the series will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington so Caps fans from around the DMV can tune in!

Hershey is in the championship round for the first time since 2016 when they got swept by Lake Erie. If they were to conquer the Coachella Valley Firebirds in this year's final series, they'd win the Calder Cup for the first time since their back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. It's shaping up to be an electric best-of-seven, and NBC Sports Washington will have live coverage throughout the event. This fan guide to the Bears' Cup run is an easy way to get all the info you need for the Finals.

"Games 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7* (*if necessary) will air on NBC Sports Washington. Game 3 will air on NBC Sports Washington +. Hershey Bears coverage will also be available on nbcsportswashington.com," according to a Capitals press release. "NBC Sports Washington partnered with FOX43 and the Bears to provide live simulcast coverage of the club's best-of-seven series versus Coachella Valley...The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will team up with FOX43's Andrew Kalista and Todd Sadowski on the call. All Hershey playoff games will continue to be heard on Caps Radio 24/7. In addition, stay tuned to the @Capitals social channels for details surrounding a Calder Cup Finals viewing party."

Capitals fans should be especially interested in the Bears' quest for the Cup this year. Nine rostered Bears players suited up in red for the Caps this season, including Washington draft picks Connor McMichael, Aliaksei Protas, Vincent Iorio, Lucas Johansen and Beck Malenstyn, as well as Herndon, Va. native Joe Snively. In addition, new Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery spent years in Hershey and had a hand in developing some of the talent that will take the ice in D.C. this upcoming season.

Here is the full schedule for the 2023 Calder Cup Finals:

Game 1 - Thursday, June 8 at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. ET

Game 2 - Saturday, June 10 at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. ET

Game 3 - Tuesday, June 13 vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4 - Thursday, June 15 vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. ET

*Game 5 - Saturday, June 17 vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. ET

*Game 6 - Monday, June 19 at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. ET

*Game 7 - Wednesday, June 21 at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. ET

*if necessary; dates and channels are subject to change