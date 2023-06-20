The Hershey Bears, the AHL's oldest franchise, entered Acrisure Arena on Monday night just one victory away from their 12th Calder Cup title.

But the league's newest franchise, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, prevented it from happening -- at least for now.

After dropping all three games on the road in Hershey, Coachella Valley returned to the dominant team they were in Games 1 and 2 at home, taking care of the Bears, 5-2, to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Here are some notes from Game 6...

The first period began exceptionally well for the Bears, as Connor McMichael scored his first goal of the series just 93 seconds into the frame to give Hershey a 1-0 lead. Joe Snively and Lucas Johansen picked up assists on McMichael's goal, an all-around excellent play.

That pass, and that finish from Mikey 🤌



🍎 Snively

🍎 Snively
🍏 Johansen

The goal was the first time Hershey beat Firebirds netminder Joey Daccord in Acrisure Arena in this series. Daccord pitched a shutout in both Games 1 and 2.

Bears goaltender Hunter Shepard has been exceptional in the playoffs, but Monday night was an evening to forget. Shepard allowed three first-period goals (five total) and was eventually pulled in favor of Zach Fucale in the second period. It was only the second time this postseason Shepard has been removed for Fucale.



The home team has now won all six games in this series. In Coachella Valley's three wins, they outscored Hershey a combined 14-2. In Hershey's three victories, the Bears have outscored Coachella Valley an aggregate of 9-6, with each win coming by just one goal.



Beck Malenstyn scored for Hershey in the second period, a goal that at the time trimmed Coachella Valley's lead to just one. Malenstyn had gone nine games without lighting the lamp; his last goal came on May 25 against Rochester.

Beck has us back to within one!



🍎 Sutter

🍎 Sutter
🍏 Day