Hershey, Coachella Valley exchanging blows in ‘chess match' of Finals

HERSHEY, Pa. — Through four games, the 2023 Calder Cup Finals has been a series of adjustments.

The Hershey Bears and Coachella Valley Firebirds never saw each other in the regular season. With the Firebirds playing their inaugural AHL season as the new affiliate for the expansion-team Seattle Kraken, there was no film for either head coach to reference heading into the series. Game 1 would be the first ever matchup between the two teams.

Over the first two contests, the advantage laid squarely in Coachella Valley’s favor. The Firebirds imposed their will with a fast-paced style of hockey few teams were able to replicate in the AHL this season. By pushing aggressively into the offensive zone in five-on-five and capitalizing on power-play chances, Coachella Valley outscored Hershey 9-0 between Games 1 and 2.

“I think it had to do a little bit with not being able to see them in the regular season,” Bears left wing Mike Vecchione said after Game 4. “We go into their barn and it’s loud and they’re crisscrossing, weaving, making all these plays and you look at the film and we’re doing stuff that we haven’t done all season long kind of like a bunch of chickens with their heads cut off.”

The series then made its way to Pennsylvania, where the Bears found their footing. Head coach Todd Nelson adjusted Hershey’s defensive gameplan, clogging up the neutral zone and forcing the Firebirds to play up along the boards. The Bears were then able to lean on their strengths of winning puck battles and keeping the play in front of them. They climbed back into the series with wins in tight one-goal games just as they have throughout the Calder Cup Playoffs.

“Both teams have made adjustments and both teams have tried to execute it,” Nelson said after Game 4. “It tells me that both teams have bought into their coaching staffs’ philosophy. It was a chess match again tonight. We changed a few things, they changed to counter and then we had to change again. That’s the fun part about coaching in the playoffs. There’s always adjustments that have to be made.”

With the series essentially reset into a new best-of-three matchup, both sides feel a longer series puts them in the better position to wear the other down. It’s been a long eight months since the regular season began back in October. After more than six weeks of postseason play, it’s impossible not to feel the physical fatigue that has set into each locker room.

Coachella Valley head coach Dan Bylsma plans to lean into that the rest of the series. Should they find a way to get their high-octane offense clicking again, the Firebirds hope to wear the Bears down enough to poke holes in their stout defense.

“When we’re at our best, we’re pushing the pace, we’re forcing teams to deal with our speed, we’re forcing teams to play defense and you want to have the mentality that you’re going to wear a team down playing that way and the longer it is the better,” Bylsma said.

“The longer it goes it, the more opportunity you have to do that. I guess we’d have liked to gotten this thing over in four but we didn’t anticipate it being that way. We anticipated it being a long, drawn-out battle and we’re in one. We’re definitely in one. We know we’re in one and we just got to keep the long perspective and keep pushing it, keep pushing it, keep pushing it and keep pushing it and eventually, hopefully, we can get them to break.”

But the same goes the other way. If Hershey can build off the patience approach it established in Games 3 and 4, the Firebirds may end up pressing themselves into making mistakes. With two wins separating each of these teams from a championship, one big adjustment could be the difference in determining who ends up lifting the Calder Cup.

“If we play Bears hockey, I don’t think that there’s a team in the league that can beat us,” right wing Ethen Frank said. “We’ve said that from game one. We think if we play the right way and play physical and stay above them on the defensive side then we’ll be in a good spot because we’re pretty good on the forecheck and we pride ourselves on that. So, if we just keep doing that and being smart and responsible defensively then we’ll be set.”