HERSHEY, Pa. – Riley Sutter played hero. And now, we’ve officially got a series.

After losing both Game 1 and Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals, both in blowout fashion, the Hershey Bears responded on Tuesday night, knocking off Coachella Valley 5-4 in overtime to trim the Firebirds’ series lead to 2-1.

It was far from pretty for the Bears in Game 3, however. Despite largely being in control for most of the game, Hershey conceded a pair of late third-period goals – the latter coming with just 50 seconds remaining in a 6-on-5 situation – to prove that 60 minutes of hockey wasn’t enough.

But in front of a crowd of 10,580 at Giant Center, Sutter scored the overtime game-winner to give the Chocolate and White some life in the Calder Cup Finals.

OT HERO RILEY SUTTER pic.twitter.com/SjpzBotf5C — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 14, 2023

"It was great to get the win," head coach Todd Nelson said. "It was a good hockey game. Very entertaining...It was important for a lot of reasons. Going down 3-0 in a hockey series, it's pretty much over. It was a huge win for us."

Here are some notes from Game 3…

Coachella Valley had multiple great scoring opportunities early in the first period. But Bears netminder Hunter Shepard made a handful of spectacular saves to keep the contest scoreless while Hershey’s offense tried to find some rhythm. Shepard finished with 33 saves on the evening.



Ethen Frank – who scored a team-high 30 goals in the regular season but has been a healthy scratch four times in the Calder Cup Playoffs – broke the scoreless tie at 13:24 in the first period with a power-play goal. The tally, which Sam Anas and Logan Day picked up assists on, was Frank’s first goal of the postseason and just his third playoff point.

Based on Frank’s celebration, it was obvious a huge weight was lifted off his shoulders after finding the back of the net.

"It feels good," Frank said on finally finding the back of the net. "Obviously it's not all about scoring goals, but it's part of my job to produce. The rut I was in, obviously it wasn't very fun, but it was good to get the win tonight."

BIG ONE FROM FRANKIE pic.twitter.com/EgCulP9PB7 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 13, 2023

The second period of Tuesday’s contest was Hershey’s best 20 minutes of the series thus far.

Just 1:05 into the frame, Joe Snively showcased his puck handling with a fancy move on Joey Daccord to put the Bears back up a goal. Snively’s tally was just his second of the postseason and his first since the Charlotte series.

Pilon + Snively with a little give and go to take back the lead! pic.twitter.com/LvyfgsBChq — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 14, 2023

Hershey was in control for most of the period, constantly creating offensive chance after offensive chance. Late in the frame, with the Bears on a 4-on-3 advantage, Sam Anas sniped one from the left circle past Daccord to give Hershey a 3-1 edge.

For as great as the second period was for Hershey, the third period was quite the opposite. Coachella Valley scored three times in the frame, including two goals in the final five minutes, to eventually force overtime.

After taking a 4-2 lead midway through the third period courtesy of Garrett Pilon, Hershey conceded a pair of goals – the latter coming with just 50 seconds remaining after Coachella Valley pulled Daccord. The Bears were in control for much of Game 3, yet the score was tied after 60 minutes.