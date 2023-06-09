Hershey knocked around in 5-0 loss to open Calder Cup Finals

After cruising through the Eastern Conference side of the bracket, the Hershey Bears got a wake-up call in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals on Thursday night when the Coachella Valley Firebirds blew them out 5-0 for Hershey’s most lopsided decision of the playoffs.

The Bears have ridden stout defensive play and an opportunistic offense this postseason, but Coachella Valley represents the most prolific offense Hershey has faced. That offense was on full display in the third period as the Firebirds broke the game open with a three-goal frame.

This isn’t the first setback the Bears have faced this postseason. Hershey began the Eastern Conference Finals with a 5-1 loss to the Rochester Americans before ripping off three straight wins to take control of a series that eventually went 4-2 in its favor. The Bears will need to pull off something similar in the Finals if they’re going to win their 12th Calder Cup title.

Here are some notes from Game 1…