Hershey knocked around in 5-0 loss to open Calder Cup Finals

After cruising through the Eastern Conference side of the bracket, the Hershey Bears got a wake-up call in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals on Thursday night when the Coachella Valley Firebirds blew them out 5-0 for Hershey’s most lopsided decision of the playoffs.
The Bears have ridden stout defensive play and an opportunistic offense this postseason, but Coachella Valley represents the most prolific offense Hershey has faced. That offense was on full display in the third period as the Firebirds broke the game open with a three-goal frame.
This isn’t the first setback the Bears have faced this postseason. Hershey began the Eastern Conference Finals with a 5-1 loss to the Rochester Americans before ripping off three straight wins to take control of a series that eventually went 4-2 in its favor. The Bears will need to pull off something similar in the Finals if they’re going to win their 12th Calder Cup title.
Here are some notes from Game 1…
- Thursday’s game marked the first time this postseason that Hershey was on the wrong end of a shootout. The Bears went 0-for-3 on the power play despite carrying a 21.6% PP percentage in the playoffs (up from their regular-season rate of 18.5%).
- Hunter Shepard allowed all five goals, the most he has given up in a game since allowing five against the Charlotte Checkers on Nov. 14, 2021. The Capitals’ goaltender has been one of their best players since taking over the starting job full time and he’s expected to get the chance to bounce back in Game 2.
- The odds are now stacked against Hershey, as the Game 1 winner of the Calder Cup Finals has gone on to win the series 75% of the time. The Bears still have a chance to salvage the split in Coachella Valley with Game 2 on the road Saturday before they head back for three in a row at home.