Sixty minutes of hockey was not enough to determine the winner of Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Neither the Hershey Bears nor Coachella Valley Firebirds were able to light the lamp in regulation on Saturday night, as the two clubs entered their respective locker rooms following the third period each without a goal.

But 10 minutes into the extra frame, Bears forward Garrett Pilon sniped one past Firebirds goaltender Joey Daccord for the lone goal of the game, a tally that gave Hershey a 3-2 series lead in the Calder Cup Finals.

Here are some notes from Game 5...

The team with home ice has now won all five games of the Calder Cup Finals. Coachella Valley won both Games 1 and 2 at Acrisure Arena by a combined 9-0. But the Bears took care of business back in Hershey, sweeping all three games at Giant Center -- all one-goal victories, including two in overtime.



Hunter Shepard was fantastic in net for Hershey, completing his second shutout of the postseason by saving all 21 Coachella Valley shots on goal. For the playoffs, Shepard has totaled a 2.14 GAA and .916 SV%. Impressive.



Hershey's top goal-scorers are starting the heat up. Both Ethen Frank and Mike Vecchione ended double-digit goalless streaks earlier in the series. Now, Pilon has scored twice in the past three games, none bigger than the OT game-winner on Saturday night.



The Bears are just one win away from their 12th Calder Cup title, already the most in AHL history. Coachella Valley seeks its first AHL championship in Year 1 of existence.



The celebration after Pilon's goal was, expectedly, awesome. Take a look: