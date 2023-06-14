HERSHEY, Pa. -- Sometimes, all it takes is one.

Hershey Bears rookie Ethen Frank burst onto the AHL scene in 2022-23, tallying a team-high 30 goals in his first professional season. He was named an All-Star and finished third on the team in points. His play earned him a one-year, two-way contract with the Washington Capitals next season.

Despite Frank's regular season success, the 25-year-old has struggled for the majority of the playoffs. Entering Tuesday night's Game 3 contest against Coachella Valley in the Calder Cup Finals, Frank had yet to score in postseason play and tallied just two assists. His lack of production led head coach Todd Nelson to make Frank a healthy scratch for four games, hoping the time off the ice would help the rookie reset mentally.

After being shut out a combined 9-0 in the first two games in Coachella Valley, Hershey desperately needed its offense to come alive in Game 3 if they were going to turn the series around. And, it was none other than Frank who lit the lamp for the Bears' first goal of the evening on Tuesday, the first of five goals en route to a 5-4 overtime victory over the Firebirds.

"It feels good," Frank said postgame on finally scoring. "Obviously it's not all about scoring goals, but it's part of my job to produce. The rut I was in, obviously it wasn't very fun, but it was good to get the win."

Once Frank's shot got past Coachella goaltender Joey Daccord, each one of his teammates immediately skated over to him to celebrate. They could tell just how big of a goal it meant to both Frank and the Bears as a whole.

"He's such a great goal-scorer, so I think he was feeling it for a little bit in this playoffs," Joe Snively said. "It's great to see him score and get that monkey off his back. I think he's going to continue to score goals in this series."

Nelson echoed a similar sentiment, adding that Frank's goal set the tone for the remainder of the game.

"Just getting that first goal and who it was from -- Ethen Frank hadn't scored in a long time -- was huge for us," the head coach said. "It gave us confidence. ... We all know when goal scorers go in a drought, it's tough on them mentally. He was dealing with that. But it was a huge weight off his back scoring that goal."

Sitting at the podium next to teammates Hunter Shepard and Riley Sutter postgame, Frank was asked to reflect on what the past six weeks have been like watching Hershey succeed while going through his own personal struggles.

After a deep breath, the former Western Michigan star opened up.

"Lots of learning," he said. "Everybody kind of goes through it sooner or later in their career. Just finding that even ground, not getting too low or too high is big. The support I had in the locker room was big for that."

Both Frank and Nelson said postgame they've had plenty of conversations over the past couple of weeks, constantly discussing ways to help the goal-scorer get out of the rut he was in. Nelson told his star to just focus on playing hard and "everything else will follow through."

"It finally worked," Frank said, smiling. "So, it feels good."

After the game, Nelson approached Frank and told him 'good job.' Frank's response? "Thanks for sticking with me."

The Bears are certainly glad Nelson stuck with Frank, too.