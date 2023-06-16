HERSHEY, Pa. -- The Hershey Bears arrived back in Chocolatetown on Sunday night down 2-0 in the Calder Cup Finals and had yet to score a goal in the series.

But after a pair of puck drops at Giant Center, the series is tied at two games apiece. Hershey defeated Coachella Valley in a thrilling overtime contest in Game 3 before evening the series on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over the Firebirds.

The Calder Cup Finals has now turned into a best-of-three series, beginning Saturday night in Hershey. Game 6 -- and Game 7, if necessary -- will be played back in Coachella Valley.

Home ice has, obviously, played a pivotal role in the Finals. Coachella Valley was dominant at Acrisure Arena, outscoring Hershey 9-0 in the two games played there. Both matchups at Giant Center have been close, one-goal contests, but the Bears have come out victorious each time.

"Coming out of Coachella, we knew we needed to tighten up at home like we did the next two games," Bears forward Mike Vecchione said. "All our focus is on the next game. If we can get that, we'll feel better about ourselves, but it's a new series."

Vecchione, who scored two goals on Thursday to snap a 10-game goalless drought, praised the Bears' faithful for making a difference beginning with the opening puck drop.

"The crowd plays a big factor here," he said. "Getting them into it early makes all the difference. They celebrate every little thing: a big save by [goaltender Hunter Shepard], blocked shots, a goal, hits, whatever it is. It really helps us and boosts our momentum."

Despite winning the past two games, Hershey understands the importance of taking Game 5 -- the last Finals game that will be played at Giant Center.

"In this format, we have to take advantage of the three games at home," head coach Todd Nelson said.

Hershey's struggles in Palm Springs earlier this series were somewhat surprising, especially considering the Bears' success on the road these playoffs. Entering the Calder Cup Finals, Hershey was just 4-3 at Giant Center but an undefeated 6-0 away from Chocolatetown.

On the flip side, Coachella Valley has been exceptional at home throughout the playoffs, winning 11 of its 14 games. The Firebirds have struggled on the road with just three wins in nine games away from Acrisure Arena, but they did win the crucial Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on the road in Milwaukee.

Both Nelson and Coachella head coach Dan Bylsma credited each fanbase for making their respective buildings a tough place for the visitor to play in these Finals.

"Playing in their building, it's a tough building to play in, to be honest," Nelson said. "It's really animated. We've had really good crowds. It's always tough playing in someone else's building when it's packed. It just is. It doesn't matter what level it is. In the National Hockey League, it's the same way."

"The great thing about playoff hockey is you're going to have to do it on the road," Bylsma added. "You're going to have to do it in a tough place to play."

In order for the Bears to win their league-record 12th Calder Cup, they'll need to take at least one game on the road. Nelson understands how important Game 5 is for his team to make sure they head back to California needing just one more victory, rather than two.

"The bottom line is, if we want to get this done, we have to take care of business next game and hopefully squeak one out on the road," Nelson said.