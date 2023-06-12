The first two games of the Calder Cup Final have been nightmarish for the Hershey Bears.

In Game 1 this past Thursday, Hershey was blanked 5-0 by Coachella Valley. The Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate kept its foot on the gas in Game 2, as netminder Joey Daccord posted a second consecutive shutout en route to a 4-0 Firebirds win.

A cross-country flight home later, the Bears return to Chocolatetown trailing 2-0 in a best-of-7 set to determine the Calder Cup winner. Despite the early hole, the team remains confident they'll be able to turn the series around.

"We want to have some urgency," Bears forward and 2019 Capitals' first-round pick Connor McMichael said. "But I don't think we're looking at it as 'we're down 2-0.' We're looking at it as 'We've got to win Game 3 and then Game 4.' We're just taking it one game at a time and trying to even this thing up. We're all excited and ready to get going."

Scoring goals, obviously, has been a struggle for Hershey thus far in the series. Daccord has kept the Bears scoreless through 120 minutes of hockey. The Bears have also gone 0-for-6 on power play chances.

After scoring 40 goals over the first 13 games of the playoffs, frustration from Hershey was evident towards the end of Game 2 as they couldn't get the puck in the back of the net. Don't expect that to carry over into Game 3, however.

"I don't think that's one thing we're too worried about is scoring goals right now," McMichael said. "We know we have guys in that room that are capable of putting the puck in the back of the net. It's just a matter of getting the first one and opening that up."

Outside of Hershey's inability to score goals, penalties have been a significant issue over the first two games of this series. The Bears were called for nine different infractions on Saturday night, and two of Coachella Valley's goals came via the man advantage.

Bears head coach Todd Nelson said he spoke with the referees following Game 2 to better understand how they were calling the game. Yet, Nelson -- who has won the Calder Cup as a player, assistant coach and head coach -- did not make any excuses for Hershey's miscues.

"It starts with us," Nelson said. "We can whine and complain about nine penalties, but it's ultimately on our hockey team. We've got to be better in those areas."

"We took nine penalties last game, which is unacceptable," McMichael added.

Hershey's struggles on both ends of the ice must change immediately for the Bears to get back in the series. Nelson hinted that his staff is considering a handful of lineup changes starting in Game 3 with the hope to give Hershey a much-needed spark.

"We're talking about juggling lines a little bit," he said. "We'll talk as a staff and we'll see what we think is the right fit for [Game 3]. Sometimes when we juggle them it works out and sometimes it gets worse. We have a couple of lines I'm happy with. The other two, we've got to find some chemistry."

It's worth noting that Hershey remains without forward Mike Sgarbossa, who led the team in points in the regular season. Forward Ethen Frank, who scored 30 goals in the regular season, returned to the lineup in Game 2 after being a healthy scratch in four of the last five games due to postseason struggles. Defenseman Vincent Iorio also returned to the lineup on Saturday after being sidelined for five games due to injury.

The Calder Cup is far from over despite Coachella Valley's 2-0 series lead. In fact, Hershey trailed 2-0 in the 2010 Cup Final before ripping off four straight wins over Texas to win their 11th AHL title.

If the 2023 Bears are going to repeat history from 13 years ago, it starts Tuesday night at GIANT Center. The margin for error is slim.

"It's one of those situations where 'hey, this is it,'" Nelson said. "By now until [Tuesday night], we've got to find a way to play our best hockey, because we have to play a real strong game. ... We've got to make sure we bring it tomorrow night."