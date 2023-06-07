Q&A with John Walton: Looking back on Capitals' title five years later

Hockey in the nation's capital was forever changed five years ago.

After several years of heartbreaking postseason exits, Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals finally got over the hump in the spring of 2018, bringing the Stanley Cup to D.C. for the first time in franchise history.

John Walton, the longtime radio voice for the Capitals, was present for every step of Washington's magical journey. From, 'It's OK to believe, people' to 'The demons have been exorcised,' Walton delivered a handful of iconic calls in the spring of 2018 that Capitals fans will never forget.

Earlier this week, Walton spoke with NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux to reminisce on the Capitals' epic title run half a decade ago.

Editors note: This interview has been slightly edited for length and clarity.

Going into the 2018 playoffs, what were your expectations for this team?

John Walton: Well, I mean, the year before and the year before that, we had lost to Pittsburgh. So the expectation – even if you want to go back a year before that, in 2015 [the Capitals lost] to the Rangers – it was a little bit of, ‘well, what do you do now?’ And I think the feeling at the beginning of the season – and I don't think it ever really changed – was, ‘OK, the regular season is fine.’ But every interview you do, anybody you talk to, they always say the same thing: ‘Well, what are they going to do in the playoffs?’ It never mattered what the team did during the regular season because they were measured in the playoffs. They'd never gotten out of the second round. That's all that anybody's ever going to talk about.”

What were tensions like after the Capitals dropped Game 1 and Game 2 in the opening round against Columbus?

JW: I think even going into Game 3, it was very precarious in the first game at Nationwide [Arena]. The only thing that was going through your mind was ‘They have to blow it up.’ You may have to retool the entire roster. This may be the end of the road for this team. If you can’t win in ’15, can’t win in ’16, can’t win in ’17, can’t win in ’18, you're going to have to change some things. And then Lars Eller changed that with the overtime goal in Game 3 and suddenly you’re off the mat. And it turned out they never lost again.

I think in that first round, it was impressive the way that they came back, especially after losing a couple of games at home. But anything that you were going to do in that season was always going to go through Western Pennsylvania. I think even after the series ended and they won [against Columbus], I think the feeling was, ‘OK, here we go again.’ It's your chance to try and shake off the demons.

The Caps eventually win that series. Next up are the Penguins, the back-to-back champs standing in their way. Did you feel going into the Pittsburgh series that maybe this year could be different?

JW: I think it was during the series, I don't think it was before. At the beginning, it's like ‘They're the two-time champs and the Caps are the ones that can't get out of the second round.’ So, I think that was overshadowing it at the beginning of the series. I think the moment – and I remember it clearly because that’s where ‘It's okay to believe’ came from – and it was just something that I said off the cuff in the third period of Game 5 at home. The Caps had been outshot in the second period, 18-3, and Pittsburgh was ahead. Now, you've got this Game 6 that's looming. It's this pivotal Game 5, series is tied. And when the chips were down, it really felt like this is starting to feel like what we've seen the last two years. Pittsburgh takes over the series. They are just opportunistic enough and they win this thing.

But in the third period, the Caps come roaring back to win. I remember looking down and I see all these fans with just this incredible look in their eyes is this real life? Is this happening, that the Caps are coming back in the third period to beat Pittsburgh in Game 5 take the lead in the series and have a chance to win this thing in Game 6? It was as I was looking at that and I said, ‘It's okay to believe, people.’ It just came out that way. I never envisioned that it would take off the way that it did. And it was all that I saw on social media afterward. And even five years later, I'll still have people tweeting that to me.

I think that was the moment when things flipped for the fan base. Even [Capitals GM] Brian MacLellan has said in previous years, when you come home for Game 6 or Game 7 and you give up a goal in the first period, it feels like it's three or four because the fans are like, ‘here we go again’ and the mood in the building never got better. In 2018. It was all different.

After that third period in Game 5, it was never negative again the rest of the playoffs. … The support never wavered. The fans truly believed that this was going to happen. That’s the game that I always point to. The feeling of going into Game 6 in Pittsburgh and thinking, ‘You know what? They’re actually going to get this thing done today.’

'It’s OK to believe' was the first of several signature calls of yours from that run. What was going through your mind in Game 6 in Pittsburgh, in overtime, when Evgeny Kuznetsov is skating down the ice 1-on-1 against Matt Murray?

JW: When the pass came up ice and [Kuznetsov] got it, I thought just for an instant, ‘Let yourself think about what might happen about three or four seconds from now.’ Then you've got to get yourself back dialed in on the call. You want to make sure, because you know that if this goes in, this is going to be the call long after you're dead, especially given the way things have gone for the last 20 years before and having never won a Cup.

There was that extra little hesitation where in my head. I saw the puck go through, but all I could see was Murray. I couldn't see if the puck could cross because from the angle we were at – we're pretty high in Pittsburgh – we don't we don't have the greatest angle of it. But I knew it was behind him. You can hear the call that I hesitate, just for a second, because I wasn't sure. But at the same time that I saw, that the puck was in and the celebration started, Kenny just starts beating my shoulder. Just the excitement in the booth, on the ice, the fact that it was in Pittsburgh was just glorious, as good as it would have been to do it at home. I think it was actually better it was there. Just the celebration, it was just like somebody like all the pressure of 20 years, all the pressure from the Ovechkin era, all the pressure from the last three years – it just completely went away.

I was like, ‘Oh my God, they're going to the third round.’ That to me is now, and I think forever always will be, the biggest goal in franchise history. The moments got bigger, but it never happens without that goal. And if it doesn't happen, we might still be talking about trying to win the Stanley Cup. That was a momentum-turner, where we just fell at this point, no matter what happens from here, they are going to find a way to do it.

Did you plan to say ‘The demons have been exorcized,’ or was that off the cuff, too?

The moment you've all been waiting for, #ALLCAPS fans. @WaltonCaps' call of Evgeny Kuznetsov's OT winner in Game 6 to send Washington to the conference final lined up with the video feed: pic.twitter.com/udixwgIRD5 — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 8, 2018

JW: It was off the cuff. I never really plan anything. You kind to hope that whatever you say makes sense at the time and the people think it was a good call. You never know how the game is going to go. A theme of the series is like, these are the demons right here. The road almost had to go through Pittsburgh. You had to beat them. They’re the two-time champs and had all the playoff success against the Caps for a generation or more. If they were ever going to break through and are ever going to win this thing, it’s going to be going through Pittsburgh to do it. I think that was in my subconscious as that was starting to happen. But the actual words, no, I didn't really think about it until it was coming out.

The Caps go down to Tampa then go up 2-0. Then Tampa comes all the way back, 3-2. Even when they went down 3-2, did you still have the same confidence the Caps would pull out the series?

JW: It was starting to waver, but the fanbase never wavered. I remember a game in 2015 in Game 7 against the Islanders when the Caps won a first-round series. It was a defensive clinic, the Islanders only ended up getting 11 or 12 shots the whole game. I thought at the time it was the best defensive effort I'd ever seen the Caps play. That was replaced by Game 6 against Tampa in 2018.

The defensive core and this team, the Orpiks, the Niskanens, the Carlsons, they weren't going to be knocked out that night. They weren't going to let that opportunity slip through. And as good as Game 7 was, just a terrific game for the Caps, the effort in front of Brayden [Holtby] in Game 6 was the best defensive effort I had ever seen, Caps or otherwise.

The guys realized that these opportunities don't come along very often, and if you let it slip through your fingers, you're going to regret it for the rest of your life. That was just the vibe and the feel that I felt that day and in watching that game. When we got back on a plane to go to Tampa for Game 7, I felt like ‘They’ve got this.’

Game 7, they just dominated…

JW: It started with the Ovechkin goal. It was a fitting end to win the Eastern Conference Championship, doing it in less dramatic fashion. But the drama had already come in the Pittsburgh series and then again in Game 6. Then it was onto the Stanley Cup final, which, you know, I don't think any of us in our wildest dreams at the beginning of the Columbus series would have thought what would have happened.

After beating Pittsburgh and Tampa, Caps’ fans had a ton of confidence entering the Vegas series, especially against an expansion team in their first year. The series seemed to flip in Washington’s favor after ‘The Save’ from Holtby. Is that the moment that everything changed for you in that series, or did you think this was always going to be the Caps series to lose?

JW: ‘The save’ in Game 2 was certainly the turning point in Vegas, it was never a series after that. Even after Game 1, I was with a news anchor from Los Angeles, I said ‘If that's the best Vegas has, I think the Caps win this thing in six [games]. [Vegas] is going to find a way to win another game, but I really thought I would have stayed well enough to win and they didn't. I thought they would be fine and once they got this thing back to D.C., they'd be okay.

‘The save’ changed it quicker than I thought. If that game is tied, we're going to be in a world of pain here going into OT. You might be down 0-2 and that might be tough to come back from. Brayden made the best save in the biggest moment I've ever seen. It was just such an iconic moment. Getting the series even out there, knowing you were coming home was just an extraordinary thing. They came out roaring in game 3. I think from that point on, from the first period of Game 3, I don't think there was much doubt.

Up 3-1 in Game 5, the Caps go ahead in the third. Your call right before that last draw with Eller, what was it like in that moment knowing they're seconds away from winning their first Cup?

JW: I would preface it by saying first, when I think of Game 5, I think of the emotion behind it. You get a game-tying goal, [Devante Smith-Pelly] does his thing, Lars does his thing. So now you've got a one-goal lead. I said, ‘It's done right here.’

We got to the under-six, the last TV timeout. It's still emotional for me five years later. One of the greatest things that I've ever seen. They gave us an NBC monitor next to us and we have the clean feed. … I remember looking over and it was the Portrait Gallery. It was all the fans in the streets outside of the arena at home. It was so great being in Vegas and being able to call it. But if you ever wanted to be in two places at one time, that was it. D.C. is my home.

I still can't even say it without getting emotional about it and. I had to swallow hard. I truly did. Coming back from break, it was 90 seconds and all I could do was just stare at [the TV screen]. I hear the music, we’re coming back and I'm like, ‘I got to get it together here.’ And I did. That, to me, was the first real ‘oh my god, this is really going to happen.’

The clock stopped working…

JW: The clock stopped working with 1:20 left where you're looking up and you're just waiting. There was no ‘one minute to go’ because no one knew. The clock goes out. You're just like, what? What is happening here? It finally comes back, you have a whistle and you are down to 30 seconds. It seemed like time just kind of lapsed there for a minute.

The puck comes back in front of [Holtby] for the draw and they are literally a faceoff away from winning. As soon as I saw that the puck dropped and they won the draw, I was like ‘It’s over.’ That’s when I went into what I said. I suspect that one will follow me to the grave, too.

I can die happy. It’s everything I thought it would be. pic.twitter.com/Hx1VWnoDRD — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) June 8, 2018

Five years later, what’s it been like?

JW: There are so many people who have come up to me who have said how much it meant to them. Usually, it is accompanied with the story of a family member who wasn't there, or they shared the moment with fathers and sons and daughters. Just doing the most amazing stories. As long as I'm alive, I will always have time to sit and listen to those because those are the things that help me crystallize that moment even more all these years later. It was just how much it meant to people. This team had gone a long time without winning. They were a poster child for most of my life [as] the team that couldn't get over the hump. Then amazingly, one special spring, they did. It's the honor of my career. I don't think outside of maybe Ovechkin [goal] 895, I don't know that that will even top it, although that's going to be a nice problem to have.