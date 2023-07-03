Still adjusting to life in America, Miroshnichenko has NHL in his sights

ARLINGTON, Va. — Ivan Miroshnichenko suited up in a Capitals sweater for the first time this weekend, participating in the team’s annual development camp after arriving from Russia this past spring. The 2022 No. 20 overall pick is still adjusting to the culture shock that comes with moving to the U.S. but his play on the ice has stood out over the first few days of camp.

“I already have a lot of experience playing in the smaller rinks, so I think that won’t be as big of an adjustment for me,” Miroshnichenko said in Russian at the Capitals’ practice facility Monday, as translated by a team interpreter.

“The biggest thing for me would be just learning English, being able to communicate with my teammates, coaches. So, I think that would be the biggest challenge to start.”

Miroshnichenko signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals in May following a successful 2022-23 campaign that saw him reach Russia’s KHL, the country’s highest level of professional hockey. Despite being just 18 years old, he averaged over a point per game in juniors before appearing in 15 contests for the KHL’s Avangard Omsk.

Just getting back on the ice at all last season was a win for the young forward, who underwent several rounds of chemotherapy treatments for Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2022. Ahead of training camp, Capitals officials noted that Miroshnichenko was barely able to fit into his jeans with how much weight he had lost. He said Monday he’s gained it all back and then some.

“I feel great both mentally and physically,” Miroshnichenko said. “When I got here I got tested. Doctors performed a lot of tests on me, just to make sure that I’m healthy, fully healthy, cancer free and I feel great.”

The language barrier has been a tough adjustment, especially since he hadn’t taken part in any team-organized activities prior to Friday’s camp report date. He’s started working with a tutor and teammate Alexander Suzdalev, who was drafted by the Capitals 50 picks after Miroshnichenko in 2022, has helped translate instructions from coaches on the ice.

Miroshnichenko hopes he’ll start to pick up English more as he gets acclimated to living in the U.S. While that should only improve his ability to play off his teammates as time goes on, his stickhandling has already made enough of an impression that transcends any language barrier.

“It’s quick, it’s a snapshot,” goaltender Mitchell Gibson said of Miroshnichenko’s shot. “He got me pretty good on one of those breakaway shots at the end of practice there. He’s a great kid off the ice too, a lot of fun. But he’s creative too. He’s a little bit of a wizard with the puck, can do whatever he wants. So, just kind of being ready, staying patient, have my eyes on it the whole time and just gotta react quick.”

As Miroshnichenko prepares for his first season in North America, he’s already set his sights on reaching the NHL. Moving halfway across the globe was the “next step” he needed to take to achieve his hockey dream. He felt more ready than ever to make the leap.

“Of course, my goal is to make the NHL team,” Miroshnichenko said. “Obviously, there are a lot of great players, a lot of veteran players on the team so it will be difficult. But that’s my goal, that’s what I’m aiming for.”