The Caps want to push the pace. Carbery shares that vision

WASHINGTON — When the Capitals’ season ended in early April and the team packed up for the summer, there was a common sentiment shared by both the players and General Manager Brian MacLellan: The Capitals wanted to play faster. In hiring new head coach Spencer Carbery, they’ve taken a significant step toward accomplishing that goal.

Carbery spoke with the local media for the first time as Capitals bench boss at his introductory press conference Thursday. The 41-year-old, who is now the youngest active head coach in the NHL, expressed the same vision for the Capitals’ identity that MacLellan laid out before conducting his coaching search.

“From watching and my philosophies on the ice, the two words I think I’ll use a lot early on is pace and being connected,” Carbery said.

“A lot of people equate pace with speed and, for me, pace is a little bit different than just straight players that can skate fast and play quick. Pace, for me, is you can show that with the puck and without: Our puck pressure, our neutral zone, our D-zone puck pressure, our forecheck. Then with the puck, we will talk constantly about our pace and playing at a higher pace and getting up the ice with and without the puck and putting pressure where we don’t have it, let’s get back with it, getting on the attack, pace-wise.”

What that looks like in action will become clearer once training camp gets underway, but the emphasis for players going in is going to be pushing the puck up the ice and being more proactive in creating offense rather than letting it come to them. The Capitals can’t just inject Alex Ovechkin or Nicklas Backstrom with a boost in skating speed. They can, however, implement a system that creates space through quick passing and smart positioning.

MacLellan sees Carbery as the man up for that job, describing the longtime member of their organization as a “creative” offensive mind who showed during his two years as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs that he’s capable of getting the best out of his players.

“I think it’s important for him that we find ways to score goals,” MacLellan said following Thursday’s presser. “The good teams are obviously highly skilled but they create offense in certain ways. There’s multi-dimensions to creating that offense and I think he’s well-versed in all of them. And plus he’s done a great job with that power play [in Toronto].”

The other prong of the identity Carbery plans to foster is playing connected. It’s one thing to want to push the pace of the game, but that only works in a team’s favor if everyone on the ice is skating with a shared purpose.

“The other part of that, the connected term that I used, I think it’s important that we have five guys on the ice that are on the same page with what we’re doing,” Carbery said. “We’ve got to be really connected as we move up the ice. We’ll get into all the X’s and O’s, but the connected term is something that I’ll use a lot with our group of making sure that five guys are on the same page with how the puck is going to transport from our end to the other end or vice versa.”

As a franchise in transition — still trying to contend while integrating some younger players into the mix — the Capitals are attempting to walk a thin line of moving gracefully from one era into the next. But even as they start to integrate more younger players into the rotation, the playoffs are still the goal. The Capitals’ vision, with Carbery on board, has the organization poised to dive headfirst into that challenge.

“No question it’s going to be a daily challenge,” Carbery said of competing for the playoffs. “The competitiveness, the difficulty to make the playoffs, that’s what my job is. I got to get to work immediately on how do we [get] a younger group that’s coming in and push and blend that together with a veteran group that’s proven a lot and are phenomenal players.”