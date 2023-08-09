Tom Wilson enjoying a healthy offseason, new contract

The 2022-23 NHL season was, at times, a frustrating one for Tom Wilson.

Wilson missed roughly the first three months of the season recovering from a torn ACL, an injury he suffered against the Florida Panthers during the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Once he returned to the ice in early January, Wilson played in just eight games before an ankle injury sidelined him for nearly another month.

In total, Wilson appeared in just 33 games for the Capitals last season, the fewest in his career. Still, he totaled 22 points (13 goals, nine assists), a 54-point pace for a regular 82-game season. For comparison, Wilson's career-high in points is 52, a mark he set in 2021-22.

Wilson ended the 2022-23 season healthy, however, and is now over a year removed from his ACL surgery. The 29-year-old has been able to have a normal offseason of training, something he wasn't able to do one year ago.

"I’m feeling really good," Wilson said via Zoom on Monday. "The injury was tough. It was a tough year. But you get to that 12-month mark and beyond and it’s in the rearview. I don’t focus on it at all anymore. I’m just going about my training like I would any other summer."

Wilson admitted that he felt "behind the 8 ball" last year when returning midseason without having a normal training camp. This offseason, he's been able to train how he typically would, which should allow him to arrive at Capitals' camp in September in excellent shape.

"[Being healthy this offseason has] really allowed me to have fun in the gym again, get after it and get strong and work hard and focus on the things that will prepare me for the season, not necessarily just kind of rehabbing," Wilson said. "It’s been a great summer. It’s been fun to get back on the ice and just train hard and not have any of those worries."

The Capitals understand how important Wilson is to the team, both in the present and in the future. Wilson earned a seven-year extension with the franchise earlier this week, a contract that will keep the power forward in Washington through the 2030-31 season.

"It’s extremely valuable [to extend Wilson]," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. Obviously, we value what Tom brings to the table for the team. He’s got a unique set of skills. Plays on both specialty teams. Good 5-on-5 player. Real good teammate. Real good person in the community. He pretty much checks every box." I think it was important for us to get him in our lineup"

During locker room cleanout in mid-April, several Capitals players stressed that having a longer offseason -- Washington missed the postseason for the first time in nine years -- will help out the team's older core.

Wilson, who at 29 years old is the bridge between the Capitals' older veterans and younger pieces, echoed that belief and added the group is motivated to return to the postseason after a disappointing ending this past spring.

"We’re hungry," Wilson said. "We’re excited to get back at it and get this thing moving back in the right direction."