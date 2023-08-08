In Tom Wilson's 10 years with the Capitals, he's grown from a 19-year-old physical fourth-liner into a fixture in Washington's top-six on a nightly basis. He's turned into a solid goal-scorer, a player who skates on both special teams, and one of the team's most important players.

So, a lot has changed since Wilson made his NHL debut in the 2013 Playoffs.

Yet, one thing that has remained constant throughout Wilson's first decade in the NHL: having Alex Ovechkin in the same locker room. The two haven't always been linemates like they are now, but Ovechkin (along with Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson) has been along for every step of Wilson's journey.

This past Friday, Wilson signed a seven-year extension with Washington that will keep him with the franchise through the 2030-31 season. For the immediate future, that means a lot more time with Ovechkin both on and off the ice, something Wilson is especially looking forward to.

"I've had a pretty cool perspective coming into D.C. with Ovi and players like that, and to be able to be a part of a group like that is pretty special," Wilson said via Zoom on Monday. "And then to be able to learn from him, watch him, help him in whatever way I can do his thing has been pretty cool. You can never take it for granted playing with someone that great and doing what he's doing."

Ovechkin, 37, is under contract with the Capitals for three more years. Last season, Ovechkin moved past Hall of Famer Gordie Howe for sole possession of second place on the all-time goals list. Entering 2023-24, Ovechkin sits just 72 goals short of Wayne Gretzky for the No. 1 spot.

With Wilson's new extension in place, he'll be alongside Ovechkin as Washington's captain continues to chase down Gretzky. The Capitals have also promised Ovechkin they'll continue to contend through the remainder of his contract. Signing Wilson long-term, as the Capitals have, will help them do just that.

"I think everybody in that room wants him to have the utmost individual success going forward, and we all know what that means," Wilson said. "We're going to keep pushing. I think a good team and a team that's winning games means he's scoring goals and we're checking both those boxes at the same time.

Ovechkin, who's sported the 'C' on his sweater since 2010, has grown close with Wilson over the years. In the distant future, that could mean Wilson becomes Ovechkin's natural successor, whenever the latter decides to hang up the skates. Wilson said Monday that Ovechkin has "taken [him] under his wing," showing the 29-year-old what it means to be a leader on and off the ice.

"He's been amazing to me, an amazing leader," Wilson said. "He's had lots of conversations about maybe four or five years down the road or whenever it is what it means to be a leader, and he's been fairly vocal with me the last little while about that. Just speaks to his character and how much he cares about his teammates. I just try to soak it all in."

Later on in his press conference, Wilson spoke glowingly about the support he's received from Ovechkin throughout his entire 10 years in Washington. While the power forward chose to keep some of the conversations the two have had private, Wilson made it clear he wouldn't be in the position he's in now without the support from No. 8.

"I’ve been really lucky to have a lot of great teammates, a lot of great leaders to look up to. That starts with Ovi," Wilson said. "He’s had a crazy career too. We had a great year in 2018, but he’s had some ups and downs to learn from and pass on some of the advice from that. When you are a guy like him on a team or you’re a leader, you’re wearing a letter, there can be stuff that comes with that. We’ve had conversations about what that can entail.

"He’s a very passionate guy and he cares a lot about his team and about his teammates," Wilson continued. "I’m one of those teammates and it’s been nothing but a fun ride to be by his side. Just trying to learn everything I can, because he’s a once-in-a-lifetime player. It’s cool to share the ice with him."

The decision to extend Wilson was an easy choice for the Capitals, not only for what he brings on the ice but for his contributions in the locker room and away from the rink, too. It's why general manager Brian MacLellan reiterated multiple times this summer the team's desire to retain Wilson long-term and why it was so important for the two sides to get the deal done.

"He's been a big part of our [culture] coming up to this point and he'll be a big part going forward," MacLellan said. "I think he's learned a lot over the years. He's won a Cup. He got to play as a young guy with solid veteran guys ahead of him. Now, he's become that guy. ... He's had a great education through his first 10 years. He'll continue to provide us that going forward, which is a huge part of what we accomplished here with this contract."