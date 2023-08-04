Tom Wilson and the Capitals wanted no part in a drawn-out, messy negotiation process. Both sides entered the offseason expressing their enthusiasm for working out a new extension for the veteran winger once he became eligible. They did just that Friday, announcing a seven-year, $45.5 million deal that keeps Wilson in D.C. through the 2030-31 season.

The contract marks the third extension Wilson has signed with the Capitals since they drafted him 16th overall in 2012. He has spent his entire 10-year NHL career in Washington and will now get the chance to stay through his age-37 campaign. His deal also gives him the most long-term security of anyone on the Capitals, surpassing center Dylan Strome (2027-28).

Wilson has enjoyed an impressive first decade in the league, developing into a hard-hitting forward who has only improved his game on the offensive end. He was named to his first All-Star team in 2021-22, a season that saw him set career highs in goals (24), assists (28) and average ice time (18:35). Wilson ran into a roadblock when he tore his ACL in the playoffs that spring but showed no indication of sacrificing his playstyle when he returned last season.

Following a full offseason spent training rather than rehabbing, Wilson is poised to be a key member of the Capitals’ top six in 2023-24. With his new deal in hand, he’ll also be in position to start making a dent in some franchise records. The 29-year-old is tied with center Evgeny Kuznetsov for the 15th most games played in a Capitals uniform at 680; a full season’s worth of games would push him up to ninth on that list.

The NHL didn’t start tracking hits until 2007-08, but Wilson ranks 20th among all NHL skaters in that category (2,039) with only Alex Ovechkin (3,110) standing in the way of him and the franchise record. Wilson’s 1,299 penalty minutes are good for third among all Capitals players behind Dale Hunter (2,003) and Scott Stevens (1,299).

Already tied for 10th in postseason games played by a Capital with 83, Wilson has 14 playoff goals and 17 assists under his belt. He sits within striking distance of the top 10 for both categories and his ability to maintain his production deep into his 30s will go a long way in determining how many chances he gets to improve on those totals.

Should Wilson play out the entirety of his contract in Washington, he’ll have spent 18 years with the team — a number Alex Ovechkin is set to be the first Capital to reach this season. It’s given Wilson the opportunity to enter an even tighter circle of Capitals greats. Just where he lands on those record books when the ink dries will be a journey this extension ensures will take place in D.C.