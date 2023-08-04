Tom Wilson is here to stay.

The 29-year-old agreed to a seven-year, $45.5 million extension to remain with the Washington Capitals, general manager Brian MacLellan announced on Friday. Wilson is now under contract through the 2030-31 season.

"Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this League and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals' uniform," MacLellan said in a statement. "Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come."

Extending Wilson was a priority for the Capitals this summer; MacLellan had stressed multiple times since the season ended that retaining the right winger long-term was the goal. Before the extension, Wilson was set to enter the final year of his current contract.

"[I'm] so excited to sign an extension to stay with this team," Wilson said in a message to the fans via the Capitals. "It's really what I always wanted. The fan base, the organization, the city, it all means so much to me. I just wanted to thank you for the support over the years. You've made D.C. feel like home and I can't wait to get started this season."

The Capitals' desire to extend Wilson long-term was mutual; Wilson made it clear he wanted to stay in Washington during his end-of-season press conference in April.

“I'm not a guy that's going to play hardball or say that I don't want to be here,” Wilson said. “Everyone knows I love it here and I want to be here. No matter what happens, I want to help this city win games and I think if…I do my job and we start winning games and the team's playing well, there's not going to be a lot of question marks. You’re in the playoffs, playing well, things take care of themselves.”

A first-round pick by the Capitals in 2012, Wilson debuted with the team at just 19 years old in 2013. A stalwart right wing, Wilson has been a top-line contributor for Washington throughout his 10 seasons with the club. In 680 career games, Wilson has tallied 295 points (128 goals, 167 assists).

Wilson, just one of six players remaining from the Capitals' Stanley Cup team in 2018, is coming off an injury-riddled season where he played in just 33 games after missing the first couple of months recovering from a torn ACL. Now fully healthy, Wilson is expected to play a major role for the Caps under new head coach Spencer Carbery.

“I’m excited to have four months here to get back and train properly and get where I need to be," Wilson said during his end-of-season availability. "I think, come September, I’ll have a clear mind and I’ll be ready to go.”