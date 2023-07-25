Following a busy offseason that saw the Capitals hire a new head coach, make their first top-10 draft pick in 16 years and add a few new faces to their NHL roster, the only thing left separating Washington from a new hockey season is training camp.

Spencer Carbery will get his first crack at instilling a new playstyle in D.C. when training camp begins in mid-September. The Capitals will host a four-day rookie camp Sept. 16-19 with some of their top prospects and recent draft picks before kicking off training camp Sept. 20.

This offseason presented an opportunity for key players such as Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson and Tom Wilson to put their injury-plagued 2022-23 seasons behind them and prepare for the new campaign with a fresh bill of health. Captain Alex Ovechkin will report for his 19th NHL season with 72 goals separating him and Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record.

After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in nine years, the Capitals hope to bounce back in 2023-24 and reestablish themselves as a Metropolitan Division contender. The road begins in training camp. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Capitals' 2023-24 training camp?

The Capitals will host rookie camp from Sept. 16-19 before the rest of the team reports for full camp Sept. 20.

What is the Capitals’ 2023-24 preseason schedule?

Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Buffalo Sabres at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 @ Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 @ Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 @ Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

All times listed EST

When is the Capitals’ 2023-24 regular-season opener?

The Capitals begin their 2023-24 regular-season schedule at home against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.