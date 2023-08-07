The Capitals' biggest roster move of the 2023 offseason happened last Friday. The franchise signed Tom Wilson to a seven-year, $45.5 million extension, a deal that will keep the forward in Washington through the 2030-31 season.

Wilson, who became extension eligible on July 1, made it clear from the beginning of contract talks that he wanted to remain in Washington long-term. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan expressed that same desire whenever asked about Wilson's contract status this summer, too.

There are no guarantees in professional sports, though, even when both parties hope for the same outcome. Wilson's name was rumored in trade discussions as days passed without a deal complete, even with the franchise adamant they weren't going to move the 29-year-old.

So, when both Wilson and the Capitals were able to agree on a long-term deal, there was a collective sigh of relief from each side.

"We got a little bit of a taste this summer of how crazy it can get once in the media starts…and people start talking," Wilson said. "I think I’ve been around long enough that you see some of these contract years and you see some of the distraction (and) as the year goes along, all the stuff that can come up. I wanted to get rid of that, not have to worry about that. I knew I wanted to be here for as long as I could and the team expressed the same. So, it just makes it easier to get it out of the way now; it doesn’t have to be a distraction. ... I was pretty fortunate to do it now and I’m glad we could get it done."

Throughout the negotiation process, MacLellan reiterated to Wilson and his agent that the Capitals were committed to getting a long-term extension finalized and were not looking to trade him. MacLellan understood that the longer the negotiation process took, the more rumors would swirl, which is why he was so determined to get the extension complete.

"I think it’s a little unnerving when you hear your name, I’m assuming it is, and tried to assure Tom and his representatives that wasn’t the case," MacLellan said. "We went into this year and that was gonna continue to happen whether we were pursuing that avenue or not, so it was important for us to get a contract signed.”

For Wilson, who's played all 10 of his NHL seasons in Washington, his new contract allows him to potentially play his entire professional career with the Capitals. That was especially important to the 29-year-old throughout the negotiation process.

"That was huge for me. It means a lot," Wilson said. "Playing in a city like D.C. that I've called home for so long now, when I go into that rink it means a lot to me. I want to win. I want to play the right way. I couldn't imagine having to actually go move and play somewhere else.

"This gives me the opportunity, as long as I do my job and keep improving and helping the team do well, it gives me the opportunity to only have to play in one place my whole career," he continued. "That's pretty special to me. It's part of why I play the game, going to battle with your teammates. Growing and having pride in playing for this city. Hopefully, we can do that."

In Wilson's decade with the Capitals, the franchise has seen him grow from a fourth-line player who earned his respect through his physical play into a top-six forward. Now in his prime, he's a more-than-capable goal-scorer and someone who can play both on the power play and penalty kill. It's impossible to quantify his value to the franchise.

"Obviously we value what Tom brings to the table for the team," MacLellan said. "He’s got a unique set of skills. Plays on both special teams. Good 5-on-5 player. Real good teammate. Real good person in the community. He pretty much checks every box. … It was a priority for us to get him signed and come to an agreement and [make him] a big part of our organization going forward."

Although Wilson already has 10 NHL seasons under his belt, he's still only 29 years old. His combination of age and experience allows him to function as the Capitals' bridge between their older core and the younger generation of players on the roster. That specific aspect strongly appealed to the organization when negotiating this contract.

"The guys on the team create a culture every year. He's been a big part of ours coming up to this point and he'll be a big part going forward," MacLellan said. "He's learned a lot over the years. He's won a Cup. He got to play as a young guy with solid veteran guys ahead of him. Now, he's become that guy.

"We're looking for him to help when young guys come in, how to be a professional, how to handle yourself off the ice, handle yourself in the community, how to play the right way, how to practice the right way," MacLellan continued. "He's had a great education through his first 10 years. He'll continue to provide us that going forward, which is a huge part of what we accomplished here with this contract."

After officially signing his extension on Friday, Wilson said his weekend was a "whirlwind" and full of emotions. The fan support has been nonstop, he said. There's no question Wilson is excited about the future.

"I'm pretty lucky to be in a position to do this," he said. "It's a huge privilege and an honor to see the support from the community, from the city, a place that I love so much. Just to have people reach out and say such nice things and support me, it makes it all worth it. ... When you have that support from the city, that means everything. It's been a lot of fun. The last few days have been a whirlwind, but the smile hasn't left my face. It's been an awesome couple of days."