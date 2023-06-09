Why Spencer Carbery's ‘unique perspective' of Capitals made him the ideal hire

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan knew that finding the perfect candidate to replace former head coach Peter Laviolette would be tough.

“It’s going to be different in that you want a coach that can work with young guys and we’re going to have a veteran group at the top that kind of needs a veteran coach,” MacLellan said in April. “So it’s going to be a challenge to find the right guy for that.”

Just over six weeks after Washington mutually parted ways with Laviolette, the organization announced the hiring of Spencer Carbery as the 20th head coach in franchise history. The 41-year-old was officially introduced last Thursday in D.C. and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

Although there is no such thing as the 'perfect' candidate, Carbery -- who was interviewed by multiple teams throughout the hiring process -- was the coach that stood out to MacLellan from the very beginning of the process.

"Spencer came out on top from Day 1," MacLellan said.

A significant reason Carbery stood out to MacLellan and the Capitals' brass was his familiarity with the organization. As a player, Carbery finished his career with the South Carolina Stingrays, Washington's ECHL affiliate, before later becoming the team's head coach.

After briefly leaving the organization, he returned in 2018 as the head coach of the Hershey Bears, Washington's AHL affiliate. During his three years in Hershey, Carbery coached several of the Capitals' current top prospects, including Connor McMichael, Martin Fehervary, Aliaksei Protas, Lucas Johanson and others.

Integrating younger players into the lineup next season is a high priority for the Capitals. Now, they have a head coach who's already plenty familiar with the young talent in the organization.

Speaking with the Sports Junkies last week, Carbery said he believes his history within the organization played a significant role in his eventual hiring.

"I have a unique perspective coming in here, having been in the organization, having stepped away from the organization, knowing a lot of the prospects and young players, having coached them a few years removed," Carbery said. "I think that's where maybe my unique perspective was able to help in this situation as the Caps' head coaching job was vacant."

During his previous stints with the organization, Carbery was able to form relationships with some of the Capitals' older players as well by being around the facility for training camp and other events throughout the year. The head coach said during his introductory press conference he already has a relationship with captain Alex Ovechkin, but that it has plenty of room for growth.

Arguably the biggest challenge Carbery will face early in his Capitals' tenure is appealing to the team's older core while also integrating younger players. Washington has six remaining players from its 2018 Stanley Cup team: Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson. All but Wilson, 29, are in their mid-thirties. Those six players still make up the team's core group.

"Those veteran players have won here. They are beloved here. They've had unbelievable careers," Carbery said.

For those six players, along with the other veterans on the roster, winning immediately remains the top priority. The Capitals' core isn't getting any younger, obviously, and the team just missed the postseason for the first time in nine years.

Additionally, Washington made a promise to Ovechkin they'd remain competitive through the remainder of his contract, which has three seasons left, while he attempts to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. Ovechkin enters 2023-24 72 tallies short of tying The Great One.

Carbery understands the task ahead. While it won't be easy, the first-team NHL bench boss has a vision to make it work.

"I just don't see it as a situation where just because I'm a veteran player, that doesn't mean I can't be a very productive player and a very good player on a good hockey team," Carbery said. "That's my focus, understanding the situation and the scenario. Understanding I have a responsibility that I have to get younger players into our lineup and that I have to facilitate that. But we can also win a lot of games doing that where the veteran players are still very productive."