The 2023-24 NHL season is quickly approaching. For Capitals fans, they have a rivalry matchup to look forward to on opening night when Washington hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop.

CAPITALS VS. PENGUINS HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Capitals vs. Penguins broadcast coverage hasn't yet been announced

Live Stream: Capitals vs. Penguins broadcast coverage hasn't yet been announced

CAPITALS VS. PENGUINS TV SCHEDULE

7:00 pm: Capitals vs. Penguins

CAPITALS VS. PENGUINS WHO TO WATCH

Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals (42 goals, 33 assists in 73 games in 2022-23): Ovechkin is coming off his NHL-record 13th 40-goal season, becoming just the fourth player in league history to score 40+ goals in his age-37 season or older.

Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins (33 goals, 60 assists in 82 games): When the Capitals and Penguins go head to head, the matchup to watch is always Ovechkin and Crosby. Even as they age late into their 30s, both are still at the top of their games.